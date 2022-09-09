Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens.
Cheeky Peach
At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
Community
This downtown shop focuses on local and sustainable clothing, featuring Georgia-made goods (like black ceramic earrings by Athens-based Brick + Blue Pottery) and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces (recently spotted: red silk blouses). Community also designs and sews its own clothing label, Community Service, from repurposed vintage materials.
Fun fact: The sewers, whose studio shares space with the store, patch and repair UGA football jerseys after each game.
Dick Ferguson’s Clothing Store
For men looking for a polished gameday look, there’s Dick Ferguson’s on Baxter. It’s where you’ll find upscale pieces like slim engineered and mesh UGA polos from Peter Millar, Holderness and Bourne pullovers, and Georgia needlepoint belts. Khakis and Duck Head button-downs abound.
Dynamite
This cozy vintage shop is a smorgasbord of retro clothing for men and women, with funky red and black pieces and old UGA gear in stock for the fan with quirky style. Recent finds at the downtown store include black Wayfarer sunglasses, a ’90s-era UGA tee and a red and white gingham dress.
Heery’s Clothes Closet
Offering high-end womenswear since 1959, Heery’s Clothing Closet is a go-to for chic gameday fashion, just a stone’s throw from the Arch. Find a red and black metallic fringe dress by Queen of Sparkles, beaded purse straps emblazoned with “Go Dawgs,” strappy black flats from Dolce Vita, and football stud earrings by Mignonne Gavigan in addition to a slew of designer dresses from Ulla Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Never a Wallflower.
The Red Zone
The Red Zone carries much of the same merch as the campus bookstore, but in a more intimate space downtown. Natty Championship gear goes fast; other favorites include the Champion “Bulldog Mom” and “Bulldog Dad” sweatshirts.
UGA Bookstore
One of the best places to shop for Bulldog merch is the campus bookstore, just across from Sanford Stadium near the Tate Student Center. (Go early on gameday to beat the sea of fans.) Find a huge selection of sporty gear including jerseys, hats and polos, plus the clear totes and bags you’ll need to get through stadium security.