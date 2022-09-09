Breweries

Creature Comforts Brewery in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Creature Comforts serves a variety of craft beers. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@gmail.com)

Does anything go better with tailgating than a crisp, cold beer? Go beyond the mainstream brands with these eight selections from Athens breweries. They all come in safe, recyclable cans and have an alcohol content below 5 percent ABV — better for all-day sipping.

Akademia Brewing Company

Sour Syllabus III: County Fair Shake Up

4.8% ABV

A tart, fruity beer, Sour Syllabus III is like summer in a colorful can, perfect for those early season games. The brewery will also release a fall sour for a punchy beer that pairs better with sweaters.

Athentic Brewing company

Burst of Joy

4.3% ABV

This classic Gose packs a citrus-y bright flavor and is reinvigorating on a hot day. A Gose isn’t for everyone, but those who like a salty-sour kick will love it.

Floodgate

4.5% ABV

Brewed with rice, this laid-back lager is a good conversation starter but also a good, basic beer that goes with tailgating foods like wings and ribs.

Creature Comforts

Bibo

4.9% ABV

This classic Pilsner is refreshingly crisp. Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot.

Classic City Lager

4.2% ABV

With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above

standard party beers.

Southern Brewing Company

Pickin’ & Grinnin’

4.5% ABV

This peach Berliner Weisse, re-released in time for kickoff, is sweet but refreshing.

Red and Black

4.5% ABV

This cheerful yet dry Berliner is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a startlingly bright red hue.

Terrapin Beer Co.

RecreationAle

4.2% ABV

Session IPAs like this one are light and ideal for all-day tailgates. Bonus: They also come in tallboy-size cans.

This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.