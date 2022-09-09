Does anything go better with tailgating than a crisp, cold beer? Go beyond the mainstream brands with these eight selections from Athens breweries. They all come in safe, recyclable cans and have an alcohol content below 5 percent ABV — better for all-day sipping.
Akademia Brewing Company
Sour Syllabus III: County Fair Shake Up
4.8% ABV
A tart, fruity beer, Sour Syllabus III is like summer in a colorful can, perfect for those early season games. The brewery will also release a fall sour for a punchy beer that pairs better with sweaters.
Athentic Brewing company
Burst of Joy
4.3% ABV
This classic Gose packs a citrus-y bright flavor and is reinvigorating on a hot day. A Gose isn’t for everyone, but those who like a salty-sour kick will love it.
Floodgate
4.5% ABV
Brewed with rice, this laid-back lager is a good conversation starter but also a good, basic beer that goes with tailgating foods like wings and ribs.
Creature Comforts
Bibo
4.9% ABV
This classic Pilsner is refreshingly crisp. Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot.
Classic City Lager
4.2% ABV
With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above
standard party beers.
Southern Brewing Company
Pickin’ & Grinnin’
4.5% ABV
This peach Berliner Weisse, re-released in time for kickoff, is sweet but refreshing.
Red and Black
4.5% ABV
This cheerful yet dry Berliner is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a startlingly bright red hue.
Terrapin Beer Co.
RecreationAle
4.2% ABV
Session IPAs like this one are light and ideal for all-day tailgates. Bonus: They also come in tallboy-size cans.
This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.