RecreationAle from Terrapin and Creature Comforts Classic City Lager are lower ABV Athens beers for tailgating. (Photo/Tim O'Brien)

 Tim O'Brien

Does anything go better with tailgating than a crisp, cold beer? Go beyond the mainstream brands with these seven selections from local breweries. They all come in recyclable cans and have an alcohol content below 5% ABV — better for all-day sipping.

Akademia Brewing Company

Sour Syllabus III: County Fair Shake Up

4.8% ABV

A tart, fruity beer, Sour Syllabus III is like summer in a colorful can, perfect for early season games. Akademia will release their fall sour later in the year for more temperate tailgates.

Athentic Brewing Co.

Floodgate

4.5% ABV

Brewed with rice, this laid-back lager is a conversation starter that pairs well with tailgating foods like wings and ribs.

Creature Comforts

Bibo

4.9% ABV

This classic Pilsner is refreshingly crisp.

Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot.

Classic City Lager

4.2% ABV

With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above standard party beers.

Terrapin Beer Co.

RecreationAle

4.2% ABV

Session IPAs like this one are light and ideal for all-day tailgates. RecreationAle is hoppy, fruity and also comes in tallboy-size cans.

Southern Brewing Company

Pickin’ & Grinnin’

4.5% ABV

This peach Berliner Weisse, re-released in time for kickoff, is sweet but refreshing.

Red and Black

4.5% ABV

This cheerful yet dry Berliner is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a startlingly bright red hue and super sour flavor.

This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.