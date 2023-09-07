Does anything go better with tailgating than a crisp, cold beer? Go beyond the mainstream brands with these seven selections from local breweries. They all come in recyclable cans and have an alcohol content below 5% ABV — better for all-day sipping.
Akademia Brewing Company
Sour Syllabus III: County Fair Shake Up
4.8% ABV
A tart, fruity beer, Sour Syllabus III is like summer in a colorful can, perfect for early season games. Akademia will release their fall sour later in the year for more temperate tailgates.
Athentic Brewing Co.
Floodgate
4.5% ABV
Brewed with rice, this laid-back lager is a conversation starter that pairs well with tailgating foods like wings and ribs.
Creature Comforts
Bibo
4.9% ABV
This classic Pilsner is refreshingly crisp.
Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot.
Classic City Lager
4.2% ABV
With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above standard party beers.
Terrapin Beer Co.
RecreationAle
4.2% ABV
Session IPAs like this one are light and ideal for all-day tailgates. RecreationAle is hoppy, fruity and also comes in tallboy-size cans.
Southern Brewing Company
Pickin’ & Grinnin’
4.5% ABV
This peach Berliner Weisse, re-released in time for kickoff, is sweet but refreshing.
Red and Black
4.5% ABV
This cheerful yet dry Berliner is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a startlingly bright red hue and super sour flavor.
