Catering and carry-out options from 8 Athens eateries
Baylee Bakes
If you’re looking to sweeten your tailgate and impress your fellow fans, Baylee Bakes offers hand-decorated sugar cookies starting at $42 per dozen. Founder Baylee Thornton started decorating cookies as a hobby during her sophomore year at UGA, and now owns and operates her bakery full time. Place a custom order to pick your favorite UGA football-themed designs, from bulldogs and pawprints to player jerseys and printed logos. Dairy and gluten free options are available, just make sure to pick them up by the Friday before the game. bayleebakes.com.
Em’s Kitchen
If your tailgate has more of a picnic vibe, Em’s Kitchen on Hawthorne Avenue offers sandwich platters starting at $48.99 and salads by the pound starting at $8.99. A wide range of fresh appetizers is also available, as well as Em’s signature Ooey Gooey Bars in over a dozen flavors.
Maepole
This fast-casual restaurant offers homestyle favorites like shredded pork and mac-and-cheese alongside plant-based options like tofu and build-your-own salad bowls. Maepole’s current catering menu features individual boxed meals for $13.79. Desserts, cutlery and other extras are available, too.
Marti’s at Midday
Tailgate packages include the elaborate $35.99 per person “Tailgate to Remember” with tenderloin and shrimp. For $28.99 a head, the “Kickoff Your Tailgate” menu includes chicken, pork sliders and deviled eggs. Both packages include sides, drinks and desserts. You can also order a la carte items to supplement your own spread. The chicken salad has a lot of fans!
Mediterranean Grill
If you want a break from all the BBQ and burgers and plan on hosting 12 to 15 guests, treat them to gyros or kebabs, both for $75, or get tangy hummus as an appetizer for $37. The fragrant basmati rice or rice pilaf are crowd pleasers. Prices vary.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
This restaurant offers a full catering service with options that range from $10 to $17 per person and include favorites like pulled pork, smoked chicken and even smoked tofu. All packages come with buns, slaw and sauce. You also can order meat by the pound ($15 for pulled pork; $26 for brisket).
Saucehouse Barbeque
For bigger tailgates of 25 people or more, Saucehouse gameday catering options include a selection of meats, baked beans, potato salad, slaw and chips. Pork and chicken plates are $15 per person, but you can add brisket for $16.50 a plate.
Strickland’s Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1960, Strickland’s is a local favorite. For morning tailgates, try the Day Break biscuit tray for $4.10 a person. If you want all the breakfast fixings, go for the Grand Buffet for $13.50 per person. For later games, popular smoked meats include ribs, ham and turkey.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.