Athens-Clarke County open container laws have provisions that allow for drinking on property owned by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents (i.e. campus) and during certain special events (i.e. gamedays). But these tips can help you drink responsibly (and legally):
- You cannot carry glass containers of alcohol of any kind in any public area.
- You cannot carry open containers of alcoholic beverages on city streets — including streets that cut through campus. In other words, while you can wander Myers Quad with a beer in hand, you can’t carry that beer down Lumpkin Street.
- You can only have open containers downtown on designated sidewalk areas outside of certain bars and restaurants.
- You cannot possess an open container of alcohol while in a vehicle on public streets, sidewalks, rights of way or in any public or semi-public parking facility — whether the vehicle is moving or not.
Remember, you can’t bring any alcohol — or any liquids, besides unopened water bottles — into Sanford Stadium.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.