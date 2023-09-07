The first two rules for tailgating in Athens are to have fun and be safe. Here are a few tips for navigating worst-case scenarios.
Someone gets overheated
Many games take place on scorching hot days. If someone you know is suffering from heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place and give them water or a sports drink. While this normally isn’t an emergency, seek medical attention if a person can’t be cooled down after 30 minutes.
Heatstroke is more serious. If someone is overheated and experiences confusion or nausea, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911. Get them out of the heat and try to cool them down however you can.
To prevent this, remember to hydrate, wear breathable fabrics and stay in the shade as much as you can.
Someone crashes the party
Unfortunately, some people see tailgates as the perfect time to grab a free meal, whether they were invited or not.
If these situations involve extreme drunkenness or escalate to violence, call the UGA Police Department for on-campus issues or the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for problems off campus.
If you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, or being repeatedly approached by an unwanted party, don’t hesitate to call UGAPD or the ACCPD
Someone forgot to pay for parking
If you happen to come back from tailgating and find that your car has been towed, the ACCPD can help you locate your vehicle.
To avoid this, research nearby parking lots beforehand and take note of all permit warning signs in the area. UGA Transportation and Parking Services does not play around.
Someone forgot something at home
On-campus stores carry a variety of supplies that might solve your problem. The UGA Bookstore is located across from Sanford Stadium, where you can find everything from rain ponchos to specialty UGA spatulas.
Right next door is the Market at Tate, where you can grab basics like disposable cups, chips and bags of ice. If you’re on north campus, you can buy forgotten supplies at the downtown Target.
EMERGENCY CONTACTS
For emergencies: 911
Athens-Clarke County Police Department (Non-Emergency): 706-613-3345
UGA Police Department: 706-542-5813
UGA's Sexual and Relationship Violence Prevention: 706-542-SAFE (706-542-7233)
The Cottage: Sexual Assault Center: 1-877-363-1912
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.