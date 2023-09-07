What to expect
For over 20 years, Georgia fans have been taking part in the tradition of welcoming the football team into Sanford Stadium before every home game. This is your chance to see the team up close, get high fives from players and coaches and be at the center of the unforgettable gameday atmosphere.
Where to go
After exiting their buses on Lumpkin Street, the team walks past the Miller Learning Center, through the Tate Student Center parking lot and into Sanford Stadium through Gate 1. Lining up anywhere along this path will give you a good view of the players, but the Redcoat Band and Georgia Cheerleaders will perform closer to the stadium.
When to line up
The Dawg Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, but plan on getting to Tate even earlier than that. If you want to be close to the procession, get there an hour before it starts to reserve your spot in the crowd.
How to see the band
Early tailgaters don’t have to wait until halftime to see the Redcoat Marching Band perform. An hour before the Dawg Walk, the Redcoat Drumline puts on a 45-minute show in the Tate Center parking lot to warm up the crowd. The Redcoat pregame practice actually predates the Dawg Walk, and is a great opportunity to see the battery and front ensemble perform up-close.
