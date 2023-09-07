Magic Hour from Figment Kombucha
Magic Hour is a fragrant, tropical orange blossom kombucha perfect for summer tailgates. Figment Kombucha offers canned drinks in 12 and 24 packs ($54/$107).
Hopscotch Dry-Hopped Ginger Ale
This Ginger Ale from New Creation Soda Works in Bishop is bright and refreshing, with just the right bite of ginger. New Creation sodas are canned and sold in 4 packs ($10).
Greaterade from Maepole
Maepole’s take on a sports drink, Greaterade is made with watermelon juice and a touch of sea salt. It comes in 12 oz. compostable plastic bottles with retro pink and green packaging ($3.50).
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.