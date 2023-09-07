SPACE AND CONVENIENCE
The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas St. • 706-208-0900
An easy walk to campus — and an even easier stroll downtown for pre- or post-game celebrations — the Classic Center offers gameday parking plans during football season. Single game spots range from $50 to $60, and are first-come, first-serve. Season permit packages cost $450 for a single space and $830 for two adjoining spaces. Spots continue being sold until the game starts or the lot is full.
FOR THE SERIOUS FAN
TailGAte Station
235 Oak St. • 706-224-2261
For $15,000, you can buy a deeded spot in this gated lot within walking distance of the stadium. Owners can share spaces and bring up to 10 guests, and access includes a pavilion with TVs and restrooms. Other perks: a shuttle and food service on game days.
CONVENIENT AND LESS CROWDED
Baxter Street
OK, we admit to being biased because our office is on this street (and, in full disclosure, we rent out spots ourselves), but you really can’t beat the convenience. The parking lot is just up the hill from campus, in close proximity to Tate and Sanford Stadium. Businesses along Baxter offer spaces and generally charge lower rates than lots downtown.
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Campus View Church
1360 S. Lumpkin St. • 706-353-1556
Located across from the Vince Dooley statue on Lumpkin Street, Campus View Church has an alcohol-free tailgating lot and a playground for children to use on game days. Restrooms are available inside. Day-of parking passes are available for $60 on a first-come, first-serve basis. To reserve a spot for all 7 home games, you can get a season pass parking permit for $420.
PARKING FOR THE PLANNERS
NPS Athens
These lots scattered around downtown open up to renewal customers first, so if you’re a new customer and want a specific lot, you’ll have to act fast because they sell out quickly. Season permit parking ranges from $220 to $350, with exact price depending on the lot’s proximity to Sanford Stadium.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.