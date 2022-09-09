Rashe Malcolm serves Jamaican-inspired dishes at Rashe’s Cuisine, which she started in 1993. She is also an organizer of the Culinary Kitchen of Athens, a nonprofit focused on helping local small businesses. Malcolm shares this popular dish served at the restaurant and off its food truck.

Ingredients

5 pounds chicken wings

Jerk Seasoning*

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon ginger

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons smoked paprika (regular paprika is fine)

1 teaspoon allspice, ground

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, ground

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon cumin, ground

½ teaspoon nutmeg, ground

½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons chopped scallion

* Malcolm notes that it’s also fine to buy dry or bottled jerk seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F Mix the seasoning with the chicken Place on the baking pan and cook for 50 minutes

Note: If you want a grilled flavor, these can be smoked for about 2 or 2½ hours instead of being baked.

This recipe originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.