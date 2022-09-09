Rashe Malcolm serves Jamaican-inspired dishes at Rashe’s Cuisine, which she started in 1993. She is also an organizer of the Culinary Kitchen of Athens, a nonprofit focused on helping local small businesses. Malcolm shares this popular dish served at the restaurant and off its food truck.
Ingredients
5 pounds chicken wings
Jerk Seasoning*
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon ginger
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika (regular paprika is fine)
1 teaspoon allspice, ground
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper, ground
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon cumin, ground
½ teaspoon nutmeg, ground
½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons chopped scallion
* Malcolm notes that it’s also fine to buy dry or bottled jerk seasoning
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 F
- Mix the seasoning with the chicken
- Place on the baking pan and cook for 50 minutes
Note: If you want a grilled flavor, these can be smoked for about 2 or 2½ hours instead of being baked.
