This dish can be prepared rather easily if you’re in a pinch and can add something fresh and light to the tailgating table. Chef Peter Dale, owner of Maepole, Seabear Oyster Bar and Condor Chocolates, as well as the creator of The National, presents this bean salad which incorporates the University of Georgia’s signature colors of red and black. When served as a side dish, it serves 8 people. It can also be served with tortilla chips.
Ingredients
1 can (15-ounce) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 cans (15-ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 cup red onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, chopped
1 tablespoon pickled jalapeño, finely diced (add more if you like it spicy)
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (about ½ medium bunch)
2 tablespoons lime juice (about 1 lime), to taste
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup white wine vinegar
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt, to taste
Directions
In a large serving bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss well to combine.
Taste, and adjust the lime juice and vinegar as necessary until the flavors pop.
Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
Leftovers keep well for up to 4 days.
This recipe originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.