The University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel is a South Campus complex that includes conference spaces, a 200-room hotel and the Bulldog Bistro and Savannah Room restaurants. Although the Georgia Center does not regularly serve the slow smoked pork butt — a tailgating classic — it is a part of their tailgating offering during football season.
Ingredients
1 large Boston butt bone-in (8-12 pounds)
3 cups each apple and hickory wood chips
Brine
1 gallon water
1 cup salt
2 cups brown sugar
1 cup pickling spice
Pork rub seasoning
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
1 teaspoon dry mustard
Directions
First, make the brine. Bring the water, salt, brown sugar and pickling spice to a boil. Remove from heat, and cool until it reaches 32-40 F.
Brine the pork for 2 days.
Generously rub down the pork in a blend of herbs, spices and sugar, allowing it to marinate for another 24 hours.
To begin the smoking process, get the temperature to a perfect 225 F with a blend of apple and hickory hardwood. Once the butts are smoking, baste with beer every 2 hours for the next 14 hours.
Once the butts reach an internal temperature of 205, remove them and allow them to rest for another hour. After that, they are ready to be pulled.
