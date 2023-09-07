General Campus
These guidelines cover all on-campus tailgates except for those on historic North Campus.
Don’t start too early
You can’t set up or make noise until 7 a.m., but feel free to find a parking spot earlier.
Be careful how you cook
Only charcoal grills are allowed on campus. Open wood fires and other cookers like turkey fryers are not permitted.
Bring your own power
Using any UGA power source is prohibited.
Leave furniture at home
Folding chairs are OK, but skip couches and recliners.
Get permission before going pro
Corporate and professional tailgates are only allowed in specific areas and must be approved before gameday. Factors that can classify a tailgate as corporate include charging for admission, hosting product giveaways or having a DJ. To organize a corporate tailgate, contact Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing.
North Campus
If you’re setting up in the historic heart of campus, keep in mind that rules are tighter there.
Plan on a later start
Tailgating can only begin five hours before kickoff.
Measure folding tables
Tables cannot be longer than six feet. If you have tons of food, bring a second table rather than an extra long one.
Bring a tent
You may think tents wouldn’t be allowed on the historical lawns, but don’t worry: You can still tailgate here rain or shine.
Pack light
Kegs, generators, TVs, grills or cookers of any kind are not allowed on North Campus. Amplified music is also banned, so leave your speakers at home.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.