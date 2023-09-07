1. A pop-up tent
Look for one that’s lightweight or comes on wheels. To help guests find your tailgate among the sea of tents, add a flag or inflatable mascot to make your setup stand out.
2. Folding chairs and tables
These will save you from wet grass or pesky ants. Lightweight backpacking seats like REI’s Flexlite chairs are especially easy to haul.
3. Protection from the elements
Early in the season, bring sun hats, battery-powered fans and misters; come late fall, swap them for blankets and hand warmers. If it looks like rain, pack a poncho, as umbrellas aren’t allowed in the stadium.
4. Food and Drinks
Use one cooler as a portable fridge; line another with aluminum foil to keep food warm. Charcoal grills are allowed on campus; glass containers are not.
5. Entertainment
Fun extras include cornhole, footballs, radios, wireless speakers and TVs. If you bring a TV, make sure you have a reliable generator. Using a UGA power source is strictly off-limits.
6. Other necessities
Hand sanitizer, wipes, first aid supplies, portable phone chargers, jumper cables, toilet paper and trash bags can help prepare your tailgate for anything.
7. A wagon
All of this adds up! A collapsible wagon can make hauling your tailgate essentials easier.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.