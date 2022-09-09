Chef Chuck Ramsey opened Pulaski Heights BBQ in 2012. The barbecue joint caters on gamedays and offers pulled pork, smoked chicken, Carolina Gold chicken salad and even tofu. Here are some tips from Ramsey on how to do tailgating right.

Plan and purchase ahead. You don’t want to be scrambling around town for ingredients at the last minute, especially with the current supply chain issues.

Stick to what you know. Don’t consider the tailgate a chance to try new recipes or techniques. You don’t want to end up with food that’s not great.

Keep on-site cooking to a minimum. Some sites don’t allow for open flames and a rainy or windy day can make grilling a challenge.

Practice food safety. Having a way to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold is vital. Food poisoning is no joke.

Know your crowd. Try to plan around dietary restrictions. You don’t have to cater every dish to every person, but make sure everybody has something to eat.

Stock up. Have plenty of plates, napkins, utensils and cups. Don’t forget a bottle opener and corkscrew.

This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.