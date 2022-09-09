The top two rules for tailgating in Athens are to have fun and be safe. Here are a few tips for avoiding worst-case scenarios.
Someone forgot the chips
On-campus stores carry a variety of supplies that might solve your problem. The UGA Bookstore is located across from Sanford Stadium, where you can pick up a specialty UGA spatula or rain poncho. Right next door is the Market at Tate, where you can grab basics like disposable cups, chips, and bags of ice. If you’re on North Campus, you can buy forgotten supplies at the downtown Target.
Someone overheats
Many games take place on scorching hot days. If someone you know is suffering from heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place and try to get them a sports drink or water. While this normally isn’t an emergency, seek medical attention if a person can’t be cooled down after 30 minutes.
Heatstroke is more serious. If someone is overheated and experiences confusion or nausea, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911. Get them out of the heat and try to cool their skin by whatever means available.
To prevent this, remember to hydrate, wear breathable fabrics and stay in the shade as much as you can.
Someone crashes the party
Unfortunately, some people see tailgates as the perfect time to grab a free meal, even if they weren’t invited.
If these situations involve extreme drunkenness or escalate to violence, call either the UGA Police Department (for on-campus issues) or the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (for off-campus problems).
If you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, or being repeatedly approached by an unwanted party, don’t hesitate to call UGAPD or the ACCPD.
Someone didn’t pay for parking
If you happen to come back from tailgating and find that your car has been towed, the ACCPD can help you check your vehicle’s whereabouts.
To avoid this, research nearby parking lots beforehand and read all permit warning signs in the area extremely carefully. UGA Transportation and Parking Services does not play around.
Reminder!
COVID-19 is still around. Consider social distancing at your tailgate or wearing masks in more crowded areas, and stay home if you feel sick.
This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.