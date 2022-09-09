190420_GMA_Tailgating_DawgWalk0008.jpg

Georgia fans tailgated at Myer’s Quad in the rain before the annual G-Day scrimmage on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

Your checklist for a winning tailgate.

A pop-up tent

Look for one that’s lightweight or comes on wheels. Add a flag or an inflatable mascot to help guests find your spot (it helps to be creative here).

Folding chairs and tables

These will save you from wet grass and pesky ants. Backpacking seats like REI’s Flexlite chairs are especially easy to haul.

Protection from the elements

Early season, it’s sun hats, battery-powered fans and misters; come late fall, swap them for blankets and hand warmers. For rain, ponchos provide more coverage than standard rain jackets.

Food and drinks

Use one cooler as a portable fridge; line another in aluminum foil to keep food warm. Charcoal grills are allowed on campus; glass is not.

Pro tip: Use frozen water bottles as ice packs, and when they melt, you’ll have chilled water to drink. For cold weather bring a thermos with hot chocolate.

Entertainment

Fun extras include cornhole, footballs, radios, wireless speakers and TVs. If you bring a TV, be sure you have a reliable generator. Swiping electricity on campus or from private businesses is strictly off-limits.

Other necessities

Hand sanitizer, masks, first-aid supplies, portable phone chargers, jumper cables, toilet paper and trash bags can help prepare your tailgate for anything.

A wagon

Consider a collapsible version like the easy-to-find options from MacSports.

This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.