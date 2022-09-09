Your checklist for a winning tailgate.
A pop-up tent
Look for one that’s lightweight or comes on wheels. Add a flag or an inflatable mascot to help guests find your spot (it helps to be creative here).
Folding chairs and tables
These will save you from wet grass and pesky ants. Backpacking seats like REI’s Flexlite chairs are especially easy to haul.
Protection from the elements
Early season, it’s sun hats, battery-powered fans and misters; come late fall, swap them for blankets and hand warmers. For rain, ponchos provide more coverage than standard rain jackets.
Food and drinks
Use one cooler as a portable fridge; line another in aluminum foil to keep food warm. Charcoal grills are allowed on campus; glass is not.
Pro tip: Use frozen water bottles as ice packs, and when they melt, you’ll have chilled water to drink. For cold weather bring a thermos with hot chocolate.
Entertainment
Fun extras include cornhole, footballs, radios, wireless speakers and TVs. If you bring a TV, be sure you have a reliable generator. Swiping electricity on campus or from private businesses is strictly off-limits.
Other necessities
Hand sanitizer, masks, first-aid supplies, portable phone chargers, jumper cables, toilet paper and trash bags can help prepare your tailgate for anything.
A wagon
Consider a collapsible version like the easy-to-find options from MacSports.
This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.