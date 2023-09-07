Take note of these updates to Sanford Stadium
Since the Bulldogs became back-to-back national champions at the end of the 2022 season, Sanford Stadium has undergone the first half of a $68.5 million renovation. Fans who attended the annual G-Day game in April will remember the construction that obstructed the south side of the stadium and cut seating capacity nearly in half. Fortunately, the first phase of updates will be completed before the 2023 season kicks off, and the second round of improvements will be made in 2024.
While Sanford may be back to full capacity, you may notice some changes since the last time a game was played between the hedges. Here are the answers to questions you might have your first time back in the new and improved stadium:
Where’s my gate?
Gate 1 and Gate 9 on the west side of the stadium will now be on the Gillis Bridge. Gate 1 will be on the north end of the bridge, while Gate 9 will be on the south side with entrances at the bridge plaza and at the top of the 100 level. South gates that were previously closed for construction will be open again.
Can I go on the bridge?
Not without a ticket. Because of the relocation of Gates 1 and 9 to either end of the Gillis Bridge, only ticket-holding fans entering Sanford through those gates will be allowed on the bridge during the game. Limited bridge access will change tailgaters’ ability to watch the game from Sanford Drive, so adjust your watch party plans accordingly.
What else is new?
Additional improvements include increased seating for disabled fans on the 100 level south concourse, larger restrooms near Gate 6, Gate 9, and the 100 level and new concession stands near Gates 6 and 9. A sensory room was also installed in Section 128 to provide a quiet area if the atmosphere of the stadium becomes overwhelming.
