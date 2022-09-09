Keeping the youngest Georgia fans healthy, happy and entertained can be a challenge. Here are some tips from experienced parents for tailgating — and getting to the game — with kids in tow.
Pack a few extras
Bring fast snacks as long lines are all but guaranteed. Balls, pom-poms, stickers, temporary tattoos and other diversions help keep kids occupied on a long day. Don’t forget extra clothes, hand sanitizer, wipes, sunscreen and bug spray. Throw in earplugs (you can cut adult-sized ones in half and secure them with medical tape) or noise-canceling headphones for children sensitive to loud noises.
Don’t miss the Dawg Walk
The Dawg Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes before every home game, where young superfans can high-five players and coaches entering the stadium through the Tate Center parking lot.
Arrive early!
Brush up on stadium policies
Strollers aren’t allowed in Sanford Stadium, but carriers are permitted for smaller children. If you’re nursing, you can bring your pump and supplies for the private nursing stations inside — just give yourself extra time to get through security. (Even infants need a ticket!) Everyone is allowed to bring one empty plastic water bottle, and there are refilling stations throughout the stadium. Also, be sure to create a safety plan with your kids.
Find a spot to watch the game
If you don’t have tickets and don’t have a TV setup at your tailgate, there are several other family-friendly places to watch the game around town, including in the Tate Student Center and the Georgia Center.
Escape the chaos by visiting these spots
You might find yourself needing a break from the gameday crowds. Here are some favorite spots within walking distance:
Georgia Museum of Art
Explore this free cultural activity with A/C. Reserve free timed tickets online at georgiamuseum.org.
Campus gardens
Take a walk to the turtle pond on South Campus or explore the Trial Gardens, the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden or the Founders Memorial Garden.
North Campus and downtown
Ring the Chapel Bell, then stroll downtown to count the arty Bulldog statues, which are fun to snap photos with.