After a day of tailgating with the whole family, just making it to kickoff can feel like an accomplishment in itself. Here are some tips on how to make the most of the main event.
Pack a few extras
Bring snacks as long food lines are all but guaranteed. Balls, pom-poms, stickers and temporary tattoos can all help keep kids occupied on a long day. Don’t forget a change of clothes, hand sanitizer, wipes, sunscreen and bug spray. Throw in earplugs (you can cut adult-sized ones in half and secure them with medical tape) or noise-canceling headphones for children sensitive to loud noises.
Don’t miss the Dawg Walk
The Dawg Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes before every home game, where young superfans (and their parents) can high-five players and coaches entering the stadium through the Tate Center parking lot. Arrive early!
Brush up on stadium policies
Strollers aren’t permitted in Sanford Stadium, but carriers for smaller children are allowed. If you’re nursing, you can bring your pump and supplies for the private nursing stations near Gate 2 and Section 222 — just give yourself extra time to get through security. Don’t forget that even infants need a ticket! Everyone is allowed to bring one unopened bottle of water, and there are refilling stations throughout the stadium. Also, be sure to make a safety plan with your kids in case of an emergency.
Find a spot to watch the game
If you don’t have tickets or a TV setup at your tailgate, there are several family-friendly places to watch the game around campus, including the Tate Student Center and the Georgia Center.
Need a break?
The chaos of gameday can be a lot. Here are some favorite spots around campus where you can escape from the crowds:
Georgia Museum of Art
Explore the (free, air-conditioned) galleries of the official art museum of Georgia. Reserve timed tickets online at georgiamuseum.org.
Campus Gardens
Take a walk to the turtle pond on South Campus or check out the Horticulture Trial Gardens, the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden or the Founders Memorial Garden.
North Campus and Downtown
Ring the Chapel Bell, then stroll downtown to snap photos with the iconic arty bulldog statues.
