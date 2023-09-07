Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens.
Cheeky Peach
shopcheekypeach.com • 160 W Clayton St.
At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist in-person at the downtown shop or virtually if you’re not in Athens. The 2023 Gameday Collection features everything you need to put together a trendy tailgating outfit, from red and black dresses and two-piece sets to metallic cowboy boots and on-theme accessories.
Community
shopcommunityathens.com • 260 N Jackson St.
This downtown shop focuses on local and sustainable clothing, featuring Georgia-made goods (like ceramic earrings by Athens-based Clayton Street Clay) and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces (recently spotted: red silk maxi dresses). Community also designs and sews its own clothing label, Community Service, from repurposed vintage materials.
Fun fact: The sewers, whose studio shares space with the store, patch and repair UGA football jerseys after each game.
Dick Ferguson’s Clothing Store
dickfergusons.com • 1059 Baxter St.
For men looking for a polished gameday look, there’s Dick Ferguson’s on Baxter. It’s where you’ll find upscale pieces like slim engineered and mesh UGA polos from Peter Millar, Holderness and Bourne pullovers, and Georgia needlepoint belts. Khakis and Duck Head button-downs abound.
Dynamite
shopdynamiteathens.com • 143 N Jackson St.
This cozy vintage shop is a smorgasbord of retro clothing, with funky red and black pieces, bold accessories and old UGA gear for the fan with quirky style. Recent finds at the downtown store include vintage UGA sweatshirts, red Doc Martens and oversized Georgia earrings.
Heery’s Clothes Closet
heerys.com • 195 College Ave.
Offering high-end womenswear since 1959, Heery’s Clothing Closet is a go-to for chic gameday fashion, just a stone’s throw from the Arch. Find knit tops embroidered with Georgia slogans, gold-studded clear vinyl purses and beaded bulldog earrings by Mignonne Gavigan in addition to a slew of designer dresses by Ulla Johnson, Love the Label and Never a Wallflower.
The Red Zone
ugaredzone.com • 186 E Clayton St.
The Red Zone carries much of the same merch as the campus bookstore, but in a more intimate space downtown. National Championship gear goes fast. Other favorites include the “Georgia Mom” and “Georgia Dad” Champion sweatshirts.
University Spirit
universityspirit.com • 700 Baxter St. #500
If you want to find Natty merch while avoiding the downtown and campus crowds, try University Spirit just up Baxter Street. Shop a wide range of UGA garb and gifts, as well as sorority tees and sweatshirts.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.