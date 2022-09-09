Tailgating on the University of Georgia campus is traditional for some, but if you're looking for more flexibility, these spots around Athens can be your answer.
Are you seeking space and convenience? Try the Classic Center
An easy walk to campus — and an even easier stroll downtown for pre- or post-game celebrations — the center offers gameday parking plans during football season. Single game spots range from $50 to $60, and are first-come, first-serve.
Season permit packages cost $400 for a single space and $750 for two adjoining spaces. Spots continue being sold until the game starts or the lot is full.
300 N. Thomas Street | 706-208-0900 | classiccenter.com
Are you a serious fan? Splurge at TailGate Station
For $18,000 to $19,000, you can buy a deeded spot in this gated lot within walking distance of the stadium. Owners can share spaces and bring up to 10 guests, and access includes a pavilion with TVs and restrooms. Other perks: a shuttle and food service on game days.
235 Oak Street | 706-224-2261 | tailgatestation.net
Looking for some place convenient and less crowded? Head to Baxter Street
OK, we admit to being biased because our office is on this street (and, in full disclosure, we rent out spots ourselves), but you really can’t beat the convenience. The parking lots are just up the hill from campus, in close proximity to the Tate Center and Sanford Stadium. Many businesses along Baxter offer spaces ranging from $25 to $100 for single-day spots.
Planning a family friendly tailgate? Snag a spot at Campus View Church
Located across from the Vince Dooley statue on Lumpkin Street, Campus View Church has an alcohol-free tailgating lot and a playground for children to use on game days. Restrooms are available inside. Football parking permits are $180 per game for six games, on a first-come, first-served basis.
1360 S. Lumpkin Street | 706-353-1556 | campusviewchurch.org
Love to plan ahead? Check out NPS Athens
These downtown lots open up to renewal customers first, so if you’re a new customer and want a specific lot, you’ll have to act fast because they sell out quickly. Season permit parking is available at rates ranging from $226 to $300.
This article originally was published in the 2022 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.