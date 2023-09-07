East Campus
Following in the footsteps of fans who watched the game from the train tracks outside Sanford Stadium before the 1981 east end zone upgrade, many people still tailgate near the tracks. Parking lots along East Campus Road allow tailgaters to set up next to their cars, and the proximity to the stadium ensures you won’t have a long walk back after the game. These spots fill up fast, so get there early.
Myers Quad
The lush lawn between the Myers, Mary Lyndon and Rutherford residence halls is where TV networks often stage remote broadcasts — like ESPN’s College GameDay — and there’s plenty of greenspace left for cornhole and other games. The quad is a little over a quarter mile from the stadium, and there’s parking nearby at the South Deck.
North Campus
Tailgating among the shady oaks and iconic university landmarks of North Campus gives you the perfect opportunity to visit Herty Field, the birthplace of Georgia football, or ring the Chapel Bell to celebrate a Bulldog victory. It’s spacious and just a half-mile walk to the stadium, with parking at the North Campus Deck and side lots. Just be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules for this area (see next page).
Tate Student Center
Because it has a parking deck and is so close to Sanford Stadium, the Tate Center is naturally a hub for tailgaters. Setting up near Tate gives you easy access to air conditioning, food and drink and restrooms. It’s also where you can spot Uga and listen to the band warm up before the Dawg Walk.
Where to park
You don’t need a permit to tailgate on campus, but parking prices may vary. Digital single-day parking permits and season parking passes can be purchased via ParkMobile.
This article originally was published in the 2023 Red & Black Tailgate Guide.