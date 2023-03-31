Akademia Brewing Company
In addition to original beers and guest brews, Akademia serves wine, cocktails and offers brunch, lunch and dinner at its spacious location just off Atlanta Highway. The brewpub has outdoor seating on a large patio and often holds events in its main taproom.
Athentic Brewing Company
The newest addition to Athens’ beer scene s located in Normaltown and officially opened in August 2020. The brewery offers indoor and patio seating and also sells cans of beer to take home. The company has a variety of beers, including fruit-filled Berliner Weisse and a coffee and cream-inspired brown ale.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Displayed through the windows of an old tire factory is the Creature Comforts downtown tasting room, where patrons can get year-round favorites such as Athena or Bibo, or try special edition brews. The brewery also sells 4- and 6-packs to go, and patrons can sit outside in the brewery’s expanded, covered patio area.
Normaltown Brewing Co.
This brewery offers a constantly changing selection of beer on tap, and is located in the historic Chase Street Warehouses. It was the fifth brewery to open in Athens and the first in the Normaltown neighborhood.
Southern Brewing Company
At this Highway 29 spot, patrons can try Southern Brewing’s staple and seasonal brews in a huge indoor and outdoor space, like Hobnail, a popular IPA and the Red and Black sour.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Since its founding in 2002, Terrapin has become Athens’ most widely distributed beer. Popular beers include Hopsecutioner and Luau Krunkles but visitors can sample more unusual creations, like watermelon-infused sours and chocolate milk stouts. A gift shop and outdoor grassy area distinguish the Newton Bridge Road brewery.
Trolley Beer Tour
Take a fun tour to several of Athens craft breweries, where you can enjoy history, drinks and sightseeing all-in-one. Hosted by the Athens Trolley Tours, you will get to visit Southern Brewing Co., Akademia Brewing Co. and Terrapin Beer Co. on Thursdays and Athentic Brewing Co., Normaltown Brewing Co. and Creature Comforts on Fridays.
The trolley runs every Thursday and Friday afternoon-evening. The experience costs $28 per person.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.