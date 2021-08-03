210723_JAG_TrioArt_004.jpg

The “TRIO” exhibit is pictured on display at ATHICA in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, July 23, 2021. The gallery features the work of Austen Brown, Kate Burke and Xiaopue Pu. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Discover work by local creatives at these three galleries. 

ATHICA

ATHICA, the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art, is a gallery that typically hosts exhibits and performances year round.

The main location is in the historic Leathers building in Pulaski Heights while its secondary location is at the Ciné movie theater downtown.

Lyndon House Arts Center

This downtown arts center operated by Athens-Clarke County offers contemporary gallery exhibitions, classes and workshops as well as festivals and community events. An annual highlight is the juried showcase of work by local artists. The center is free to the public.

Tiny ATH Gallery

A newer addition to the scene, this pocket-sized space occupies a renovated bungalow at the edge of Pulaski Heights and showcases local artists with a new show every month, accompanied by artist talks. Upcoming shows feature Alexis Spina, Davy Gibbs, and James Greer.

