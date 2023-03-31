The commencement of Black education in Athens didn’t start until 1868, with the opening of the Knox Institute. Named after Major John J. Knox, who was head of the Reconstruction programs in Athens, the institute earned its distinction as the first high school for Black students to be accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the University of Georgia.
This marked the beginning of a long journey in Black education, and marked the first steps toward desegregation in Athens-Clarke County. The first Athens public schools opened in 1886, with the school on Baxter Street originally intended for Black students, and one for white students on Washington Street.
As the Baxter Street School was remodeled for use by white students, Black students in the area were then moved to the West Broad Public School for Negroes, which originally only offered seven grades taught by five teachers.
While Black students had some schools to choose from in Athens as time went on, many of the institutions lacked courses that went beyond reading and writing. During the 1920s and 30s, the Judia C. Jackson Harris School was the only African-American school that offered additional courses such as math, art, music and drama. The school also hosted musical pageants and an annual agricultural fair that drew crowds from all over Athens and neighboring counties.
In 1961, Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes were the first Black students to enroll at the University of Georgia, the greatest revival of the conversation about equality in education in the state since Brown v. Board of Education seven years earlier, putting Athens on the map of the Civil Rights Movement. Clarke Central High School, then Athens High School, opened to Black students in 1963, but Athens schools were not fully desegregated until 1970, when Athens High School and the all-Black Burney-Harris High School merged to become Clarke Central High School.
Following the landmark Supreme Court decision of Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, which desegregated public schools officially in the United States, Johnnie Lay Burks and Bettye Henderson Holston became the first Black teachers to become faculty at Chase
Street Elementary and Alps Road Elementary, respectively. This year, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to officially change the names of these elementary schools in honor of the two women.
Chase Street Elementary will now become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, and Alps Road Elementary will be called Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary. This year marks the 60th anniversary of desegregation at Athens-Clarke County schools. Since then, the city has been filled with activism and a popular site for protests and a variety of movements on equal rights and protections.
Today, visit the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building on North Campus, a stuccoed Beaux-Arts building near the Arch currently undergoing a major renovation and restoration. Clarke Central High School remains a landmark and the West Broad Street School. The Knox Institute, later Athens High & Industrial School, remains an anchor of the Reese Street Historic District and preservation efforts are underway.