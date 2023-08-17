GETTING HERE
Most visitors will drive into Athens, 70 miles from Atlanta, and many out-of-state visitors arrive at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, then rent a car or hop on a shuttle. Flights to the local Athens–Ben Epps airport, a few miles east of downtown, are available through charter service only. Here are two ways to get to town if air travel is part of your plan.
Charter flights
Epps Aviation, GeorgiaJet, Wheels Up and AirStar all service Athens–Ben Epps airport.
Groome Transportation
This shuttle service runs multiple times a day from Athens to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The shuttle picks up and drops off at several Athens area spots, including the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel in the heart of South Campus. One pet allowed. $25 to $60, online booking discounts available.
706-612-1155 | groometransportation.com
GETTING AROUND
Campus Bus
The UGA bus system can be efficient and save you the time and expense of hunting for parking. You can download the UGA app for route information. Regular UGA Bus services do not run during home football games, when the university is closed or the weekend immediately before or after a holiday.
Athens-Clarke County Transit
Athens bus service operates throughout the county and are currently fare free. Trip planning is available online and through the myStop app. Buses run seven days a week, but not on major holidays. On Saturdays and Sundays from 6:45 a.m. to 11 p.m., an on-demand ride can be requested through the Uber app for free.
Downtown parking
Parking downtown can be tricky during busy times, and you’ll often have more luck on side streets farther away from the heart at College Avenue and the Arch. Metered parking is $1.50 an hour with a two-hour maximum from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and all meters take credit cards. After 6 p.m., you may purchase additional time, and after 10 p.m., the meters are not monitored.
You can find city-operated decks ($1 an hour) on College Avenue, a few blocks from the Arch, and on West Washington Street, closer to restaurants and music venues. The West Washington, College Avenue and Courthouse parking decks have extended free parking up to an hour until the completion of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project. Parking in these lots is typically free for the first 30 minutes. The downtown area also has several ParkMobile spots and lots which can be reserved and paid for via the ParkMobile app.
Good to Know:
Most street parking is free on Sundays and major holidays, and are not monitored after 10 p.m. Many UGA lots are free and unrestricted on non-game weekends.
CAMPUS PAY LOTS AND DECKS
North Campus Deck
South Campus Deck
Tate Center Deck
East Campus Deck
Performing Arts Center Deck
Carlton Street Deck
RATES:
0-30 minutes: $1
31-60 minutes: $3
61-120 minutes: $5
Each additional hour: $1
Maximum daily fee: $10
During special events: $20 for home football games and $5 for other campus events (credit cards accepted).
EXPERT INFORMATION
UGA Visitors Center
Here you can schedule campus tours or just pick up information and get directions. Tours are offered at the UGA Visitors Center, which is open Monday through Friday and on select Saturdays. Student-led driving and walking tours take around two hours total. The walking tour is about 90 minutes and is offered weekdays and Saturdays; and registration is required for all guests.
405 College Station Rd. | 706-542-0842 | visit.uga.edu
Athens Welcome Center
Pick up maps, sign up for tours or events, and get Athens-themed gifts at the center located in the Church-Waddel-Brumby House, which is considered the oldest surviving residence in Athens. The center offers brochures for self-guided walking or driving tours that cover themes ranging from music history to African American history. The center is open seven days a week.
280 E Dougherty St. | 706-353-1820 | athenswelcomecenter.com
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.