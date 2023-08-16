Yes, you can dine on campus!
Bulldog Bistro
This restaurant within the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel complex offers everything from coffee and muffins to lunch entrees and afternoon drinks.
Campus Market Express
These micro kitchens feature grab-and-go meals, snacks and drugstore-type basics, anytime the buildings are open. There are eight locations scattered around campus, including at the Division of Biological Sciences, Hugh Hodgson School of Music and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
FujiSan
Sushi is made available in various quick-grab markets and dining halls around campus. A recent favorite is the sushi at Fujisan in the Red Clay Café section of Joe Frank Harris Commons, which is near East Campus Village. Bubble tea is also offered there
Lemon Grass Kitchen
Located in the largest dining commons on campus, Bolton Dining Commons, the pho and stir-fry from Lemon Grass Kitchen are crowd favorites.
O-Hacienda
Found at Oglethorpe Dining Commons, better known as O-House, O-Hacienda features personalized burritos and quesadillas. The restaurant was the winner of the most popular eatery on campus for the March Madness Dining Bracket presented by UGA Dining Services.
Oishii at Oglethorpe Dining Commons
O-House now features a ramen, rice and healthy bowl bar named Oishii. The name is Japanese and roughly translates to “this tastes great” in English.
Snelling Dining Commons
Snelling has a devout following that takes advantage of the overnight dining option. The dining hall has a wide variety of options to choose from, including power bowls filled with proteins and antioxidants, Giorgio’s Pizza, vegetarian and vegan options and desserts.
Tate Student Center
The food court at Tate features familiar brands such as Starbucks, Panda Express and Chick-fil-A Express. A notable homegrown option is Barberitos, an Athens-based chain with healthier versions of burritos, tacos and other Southwestern fare, located inside the Market at Tate.
Village Summit Dining Commons
People rave about the fresh-fruit smoothies at Village Summit Dining Commons. Some of the flavors include the lite-n-luscious smoothie, strawberry landslide and triple berry zinger.
West Side Deli in Terry College of Business
The Rothenberger Café in the Terry College of Business now features the West Side Deli. It has everything from a mojo roasted pork Cuban to Taza falafel wraps and a classic Tybee tuna melt.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.