Avid Bookshop_TO_UGA101-13.jpg

Avid Bookshop is an independent, community-focused bookstore in Five Points. (Photo/Tim O'Brien)

 Tim O'Brien

ROAM

Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden

South Milledge Avenue

The children’s garden at the State Botanical Garden is an interactive space that features edible landscapes, hands-on garden plots and themed gardens for kids to learn about nature and have fun while doing it. Key components include a canopy walk with observation decks, the Theater-in-the-Woods, an underground adventure area and a bog garden.

Bear Hollow Zoo

Five Points

This zoo, located within Memorial Park, offers care and rehabilitation for native creatures that cannot survive in the wild due to medical or other challenges. Take a walk through the zoo and be sure to read the information-packed stories about each animal resident, or attend a special event for hands-on encounters. Admission is free.

Sandy Creek Nature Center

East Side

The nature center features reptiles, amphibians, marine and freshwater aquariums, interactive natural history museums and a resource library. Kids are able to learn about the outdoors while immersing themselves in all the interactive activities. The Frog Pond gift shop carries locally made educational toys.

Washington Farms

Oconee County

Washington Farms, about 25 minutes from downtown in Bogart, is a kid-favorite destination. In fall, visit the massive pumpkin patch (free), and afterward, spend hours checking out the playgrounds, ziplines, a petting zoo and popular jumping pillows (book tickets online in advance).

VISIT

Athens Regional Library System

Multiple locations

Each of the Athens libraries carries a wide selection of children’s books. The main branch on Baxter Street near campus offers morning programs for children several days a week.

Avid Bookshop

Five Points

This Five Points indie store has a section called Avid Kids. The staff carefully pick popular books from all around the country to stock their shelves with the most engaging literature. Every year it hosts hundreds of events to get young readers involved.

Georgia Museum of Art

East Campus

The state’s official art museum offers multiple events for kids and families. “Backpack Tours” can be set up through the front desk. Young visitors get a backpack that includes touring tips, activity cards and a bag of goodies that can be used in any gallery.Check out the monthly Family Day events.

Dawg Walk

Tate Student Center

Two hours and 15 minutes before every home football game, young superfans can high-five coaches, players and Hairy Dawg as they enter the stadium.

Treehouse Kid & Craft

West Broad Street

If you’re looking for books, art projects and creative toys, Treehouse Kid & Craft has all of the above, plus an in-shop studio with classes and a DIY station.

 

EAT

Buvez

Newtown

While the kids enjoy snow cones and watch the train go by, adults can sip a cocktail a this quirky railroad-side joint, which often hosts live performances in the evenings.

Cali N Tito’s/La Puerta del Sol

Five Points/East Side

These sister restaurants offer up casual Latin fare in lively environs. The East Side location resembles an indoor amusement park, with dime-store carousels and rides.

The Rook & Pawn

Downtown

This London-style cafe offers a wide selection of board games and books.

Ted’s Most Best

Downtown

The giant sandbox and spacious shady patio is the draw for families at this casual Italian spot with thin-crust pizzas and draft beers.

This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.