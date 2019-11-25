Quiz
Where should you move?
Athens student housing ranges from quirky historic cottages in Normaltown to new luxury apartments downtown to suburban-style complexes on the East Side.
What’s best for you?
Classic Show a. Friends b. Gilmore Girls c. Gossip GIrl d. That ‘70s Show Middle School Music a. One Direction b. Coldplay c. Drake d. Kendrick Lamar UGA Landmark a. The Arch b. The Iron Horse c. The Chapel Bell d. Sanford Stadium Disney Princess a. Ariel b. Belle c. Tiana d. Anna Study Spot a. Law Library b. Walker’s c. MLC d. Main Library NON-Football Team a. Equestrian b. Gymdogs c. Basketball d. Volleyball Superhero a. Captain America b. Ant-Man c. Spider-Man d. Deadpool mascot a. Spike b. The goat (Look it up.) c. Uga d. Hairy Dawg College a. Grady b. Warnell c. Franklin d. Terry
Mostly As You crave city life, but want to break out of the typical “student” mold. Look for a restored downtown building such as Farmers Exchange or The Fred. Or check out vintage apartments such as The Park at Five Points or Colonial Apartments on Bloomfield Street. Mostly Bs You’re ready to dive into the indie Athens experience. Look for a house or duplex in a biking-distance-from-campus neighborhood like Boulevard, Normaltown or Chicopee-Dudley. If you need to be closer to East Campus, consider Whitehall Mill Lofts. Mostly Cs You want to be in the middle of it all — but don’t want the hassle that comes with a historic building. Plus, you appreciate high-end amenities. Check out newer downtown student-centered developments such as The Standard, The Mark, Uncommon or Georgia Heights. Mostly Ds You want the comforts of home and space to spread out — but also plenty of time with your friends. Look at a student apartment complexes like Ikon at Athens, River Club or The Lodge. explore more housing picks at our new site
