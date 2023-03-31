A guide to the town's best restaurants, bakeries, diners and more
Key:
$: Up to $10 • $$: $15–20 • $$$: Over $20
Atlanta Highway
Strickland’s Restaurant
$
Opened on Broad Street in 1960, the family-owned restaurant eventually settled on Atlanta Highway in 1995. Serving up Southern old-time favorites like ribs, catfish and green beans, Strickland’s is a popular catering option for tailgates.
Baxter Street
The Farmcart
$–$$
After years of operating a food cart serving massive, fluffy hand-crafted biscuit sandwiches at the Athens Farmers Market, husband-and-wife team Michael and Iwalani Farfour opened this Baxter Street spot in early summer 2019. From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fixings grown on the owner’s own farm, everything is locally sourced.
Home.made
$$
Updated Southern fare shines at this elegant, understated restaurant. The menu varies, but staples such as pecan trout and stellar vegetable plates are cozy and familiar, as are snacks like deviled eggs and cheese straws. Start next door at its glam companion cocktail bar, Sidecar. Inquire ahead about pickup hors d’oeuvres.
Downtown
Chuck’s Fish
$$$
Operating in a renovated former Greyhound station, this restaurant is part of the same group as Five Athens and features seafood fresh from the company’s Destin, Florida, docks. Along with daily specials, Chuck’s serves sushi and classics like seared scallops and stuffed shrimp.
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
$
Serving recipes passed down from his grandmother, owner William Hardy keeps things simple but tasty at his small restaurant on West Hancock Avenue. Chow down on essentials such as mac and cheese, pulled pork and brisket on classic picnic tables.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
$–$$$
An Athens classic, DePalma’s serves up pizza by the slice or the pie, and offers comforting favorites such as eggplant Florentine.
The Globe
$$
Closed for two years during the pandemic, this Irish-style bar refurbished during the downtime and reopened in mid-2022. Traditional menu items like fish and chips are complemented by vegan and vegetarian options. The selection of whiskeys has been a hallmark since it opened in 1989.
Last Resort Grill
$$–$$$
Opened as a music venue in 1966, Last Resort is now known for yummy desserts, artsy decor, and Southern fare with a dose of coastal influence, like crab cakes and salmon and grits. (Steaks and praline chicken are signatures too.)
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
$
Farm-fresh salads, hearty sandwiches and soups are highlights at this North Thomas Street spot. Family meals and weekly specials are available for takeout.
Little Italy (OPEN LATE!)
$
Athens is home to many pizza joints, but this Lumpkin Street dive is known for its late-night social atmosphere. Select from cheap thick- or thin-crust slices and a variety of subs.
The National
$$–$$$
This Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on West Hancock Avenue was co-founded by Hugh Acheson and Peter Dale. With serene decor and stellar service, it’s ideal for lunch meetings and family celebrations. Check out the expanded patio.
Ted’s Most Best
$
Families flock to this casual pizza and pasta place with one of the best patios in town (including a giant sandbox). Pizzas are light with thin crusts; salad dressings are made in house.
Trappeze Pub
$$-$$$
Famous for its enormous craft and imported beer selection, this pub at the corner of Hull and West Washington streets serves superior bar fare, catering to carnivores with items such as the Double Pig (braised pork plus bacon). But vegetarians and vegans have options like the veggie Reuben. Try the signature raspberry ketchup.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
$
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this bright green restaurant on East Broad Street is popular for juicy fried chicken and signature meat-and-three plates. Try the sweet potato souffle or broccoli casserole.
The World Famous (OPEN LATE!)
$
“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. The chicken and waffles have devoted fans.
East Side
Cali N Tito’s/La Puerta del Sol
$–$$
The sprawling East Side sister restaurant of Cali N Tito’s houses arcade games and rides as well as huge family-size tables. While students might prefer the BYOB policy at the Five Points location, the friendly bar service and in-house gelato counter at this location are a plus.
Mama’s Boy
$-$$
Consistently voted Best Brunch in Athens by Red & Black readers, Mama’s Boy turns out indulgent fare like salmon cakes Benedict and Georgia peach French toast. (For very thick flapjacks, go on Pancake Tuesdays.)
Five Points
5&10
$$$
Before “Top Chef,” Hugh Acheson made his name here with innovative takes on Southern fare (think fried catfish with saffron buerre blanc and cornbread with fennel pollen). Located in a historic home on South Milledge Avenue, this is a destination for special occasions.
Add Drug
$
This unique and quiet, hidden spot is not only a pharmacy, but also brings a nostalgic 60s feel when you sit down. They offer a selection of milkshakes, burgers and more.
Baddies Burgers
$-$$
The menu at Baddies, from Joe Nedza, is simple: burgers, fries and banana pudding.
The Expat
$$$
This venture from Jerry and Krista Slater, housed in a cozy Five Points cottage, emphasizes inventive cocktails and an Italian cafe–inspired menu, with dishes like classic cacio e pepe and risotto and salads based on what’s locally available.
Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food
$$
An Athens classic and Jamaican-style meat-and-three, Kelly’s serves heaping plates of curry chicken, jerk pork and specials like grilled salmon and curried goat, alongside mounds of veggies, rice, plantains and cornbread.
Mediterranean Grill
$$
A local branch of the small metro-Atlanta group of restaurants, this spot pleases vegetarians and carnivores alike with specialties such as hummus and falafel as well as gyro meat. Everyone’s a fan of the rice pilaf and crispy potatoes.
The Royal Peasant
$$
Watch the week’s top Premier League and Bundesliga matches while chowing down on bangers and mash at this small pub with a definite British vibe. Regulars know this is the best place in town to watch soccer, and it also has a terrific beer list.
ZZ & Simone’s
$$$
In a new, design-foward space (a blush bar, saddle-leather booths), the folks behind Dinner Party put forth elegant renditions of classic pastas, pizzas and seafood.
Normaltown
Automatic Pizza
$
Giant slices (and even bigger pies) hit right at this charming corner joint which was a former filling station.
Hi-Lo Lounge
$
A neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe with a sizable beer list and creative cocktails, Hi-Lo serves more than bar staples — try the Cincinnati chili or the smoky tempeh.
Marti’s at Midday
$
Huge salads and hearty sandwiches are the draw at this cheery cafe with a small indoor area and sunny patio. You also can pick up entrees and salads to go.
North Chase/Boulevard
Maepole
$$
At the fast-casual Maepole — a brainchild of Peter Dale, the chef/owner behind the likes of Seabear and The National — diners select from bases, sides and proteins to create new twists on meat-and-three standards.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
$–$$
Locally sourced pork and brisket are the stars here, where meat is smoked daily and served until it runs out. The menu also features some inventive vegetarian options including hearty smoked cauliflower and a smoked tofu sandwich. The restaurant is tucked into a former factory building on Pulaski Street next to the train tracks, making for a scenic spot to eat on summer evenings.
Another plus: It’s BYOB.
Puma Yu’s
$$-$$$
This new Thai-inspired restaurant by Pete Amadhanirundr and Ally Smith packs a big punch in flavorful small plates for sharing (like pork and collards red curry and crispy rice salad) and a snug, stylish space at Southern Mills. Japanese gins and whiskeys and yuzu liqueur make appearances in cocktails.
White Tiger Gourmet
$
Operating out of a former grocery, White Tiger serves up smoked pork and veggies and simple soups. Locals congregate in the side yard and take advantage of the BYOB policy.
Prince Avenue
Farm Burger
$
The restaurant sources meat and other ingredients from local farmers for a menu of grass-fed beef hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries. Farm Burger opened its new Prince Avenue location in January after its farm-to-table predecessor, Farm 255, closed in 2013.
Poquitos Mexican Restaurant
$-$$
Birria, carnitas, posole and more come to Prince Avenue from the former owners of The Grit and Pedro de Paz of Ted’s Most Best.
Seabear Oyster Bar
$$
Go for the namesake shellfish; stay for the fried clam strips, lobster roll and fish po’boy. Linger longer for the frozen negroni and tiki drinks.
West Broad Street
Cafe Racer
$
Grab a coffee and donut or even a pupcake for your furry friend. This spot offers more than just coffee and donuts, but also tacos, burritos, biscuits and more.
West Broad Street
Ideal Bagel Co.
$
Operated by Luna Baking Co., Ideal Bagel whips up classic, chewy bagels loaded with house-made cream cheese spreads.
Tamez Barbecue
$–$$
At Alejandro Tamez’s new Texas-style barbecue spot, homemade tortillas and brisket take center stage. The retro, no-frills building offers a drive-thru but little indoor seating. Don’t sleep on the breakfast burritos.
Coffee/Tea
1000 Faces Coffee
The Athens-based fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street offering thoughtful, artisanal brews.
Bubble Cafe
A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch
paired with a caffeine boost.
Buvez
This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.
Choco Pronto
Find impeccable Ecuadorian coffee and tasty pastries from Independent Baking Co.
Condor Chocolates
In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this Five Points cafe serves coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Hendershot’s
This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.
Jittery Joe’s
The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the café at the corner of Broad and Jackson streets remains a favorite.
Molly’s Coffee Company
One of Athens’ newest cafe additions on Macon Highway is a great getaway from the bustle of downtown.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and it’s great for relaxing.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating.
Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.