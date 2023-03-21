FASHION & ACCESSORIES
Agora Vintage
If designer clothing is your passion, explore Agora’s collection of Chanel and Hermès pieces.
Cillies Clothing
Overflowing with vintage finds, Cillies has a diverse array of secondhand clothing, shoes, accessories and decor.
Cheeky Peach
For concert-going wear, head to this store, a wonderland of accessible trends with free personal styling sessions.
Community
The North Jackson Street shop designs sustainable fashion and
offers great local gifts.
Dynamite Clothing
This colorful, jam-packed North Jackson Street vintage store offers one-of-a-kind finds, from classic tees to quirky accessories.
Empire South
Here find favorite co-ed brandslike Peter Millar and Patagonia.
Epiphany
This boutique puts a twist on affordable fashion with a mission of donating profits to local and global charities.
Fringe
Looking for a statement piece? Choose from a multitude of ripped jeans, big earrings, graphic tees and animal-print shoes.
Heery’s Clothes Closet
Since 1959, Heery’s has outfit-ted generations of students and alumni in updated classics. Its designer lines include Rag & Bone and Marie Oliver.
Kempt
From California surf brands to timeless pieces your grandpa may have in his closet, Kempt focuses on modern menswear with brands such as Mavi denim.
Kum’s Fashions
Since 1978, this shop has provided students with cool accessories from brands like Ray-Ban and Coyote.
Onward Reserve
Founded by a UGA alum, this store carries a wide selection of gameday goods and casual, preppy menswear.
MUSIC, GIFTS & MORE
Archer Paper Goods
Aesthetically appealing stationery, mugs, wall decor and art supplies abound in this charming little shop.
Bear Hug Honey Company
Bear Hug sells local and internationally-sourced honey along with body care products. The gift sets make picking up a gift to bring home super easy.
The Indigo Home
Discover a huge selection of colorful dorm and apartment decor and gift items, including a wide variety of candles.
Low Yo Yo Stuff Records
This shop carries vinyl and CDs as well as books and posters.
Margo Metaphysical
A mineral, jewelry and metaphysical store that’s operated for more than two decades, Margo carries incense, beads, crystals and meditation tools.
Musician’s Warehouse
This Lumpkin Street shop has served Athens musicians for over 25 years and carries brands such as Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone and Roland.
Native America Gallery
This store sells Native American-inspired jewelry, clothing and gifts. Check out the large selection of bags and totes.
Wuxtry Records
Founded in 1976, this legendary record shop describes itself as “a user friendly retail outlet and walk-in museum of the greatest music of the last century.” Upstairs, its sister store, Bizarro Wuxtry, is packed with comics and collectibles.