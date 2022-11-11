Regardless of the location, getting a vaccine for influenza can help protect those who receive it and those around them, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. For more locations, visit Vaccines.gov.
For students at the University of Georgia, The University Health Center is offering flu shots for free to UGA students through appointments made through the UHC patient portal or walking in anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For Athens-Clarke County residents, the Clarke County Health Department is offering vaccines at their clinic located at 345 N. Harris St.
While the vaccine offered is covered by most insurance, the out-of-pocket cost is $25. The CCHD recommends calling ahead to schedule an appointment at 706-389-6921.
There are five CVS clinics within five miles of the Arch, and all of them are offering flu vaccines for free with most insurance.
Walgreens also has five locations within five miles of the Arch and uses a system similar to CVS.