Now that Spring has started, so has allergy season. Allergies have many of the same symptoms as a cold or COVID-19, but what sets them apart is how long they last. Symptoms linger longer than a regular cold or virus, and they don't include fevers or muscular pains. When in doubt though, get tested.
The body’s soldiers
Pollen from grass, weeds, trees and mold can all cause allergies. Their grains are transported by the wind and may end up in your eyes, nose or skin. Most of these allergies are in bloom from mid-to-late spring through summer, but it also depends on where you reside.
Your body's seasonal allergy reaction begins much before you notice a runny nose or itchy eyes.
When the lining of your nose comes into touch with an object, such as pollen, it produces an immune system protein known as an antibody—specifically, immunoglobulin E.
The immune system saves this antibody in its memory in preparation for future pollen exposures, a process known as sensitization. During this stage of sensitization, the pollen is surrounded by a group of immune cells known as antigen-presenting cells. These attract white blood cells, the cells in one's body that fight off viruses, and detect the pollen as a foreign entity.
Some white blood cells fight pollen invaders, while others assist the body in removing them. For help, a few more cells are summoned such as mast cells and basophils. Both cells store chemical mediators like histamine that are released in response to stimulation, resulting in allergy symptoms.
These symptoms may stay for a while as the cells wait to fight off more foreign invaders such as pollen.
How to help yourself
Antihistamines are an excellent first line of defense against seasonal allergies. They operate by preventing the production of histamine, a substance produced by your immune system when it identifies something hazardous.
When your immune system overreacts to specific allergens it produces histamine, causing seasonal allergies. Allergy symptoms are caused by this response.
Nasal steroid sprays, such as Flonase and Nasacort, work well to ease congestion, runny nose, sneezing and watery eyes by reducing inflammation in the nose and sinuses.
Knowing the pollen level can also help avoid an allergy attack. Websites such as Pollen.com offer more information about pollen and the counts in your area.