As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
On Tuesday, the federal government launched a website allowing people to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. People are able to order a maximum of four tests directly to their homes. People can order their COVID-19 test kits at COVIDtests.gov.
The drive-through testing site managed by Mako Medical in collaboration with the Northeast Health District and the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has moved to fulfill the growing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The testing facility had previously been located at the Mitchell Bridge Road fire station, but as of Jan. 3 it will be relocated to Holland Park at 250 Vincent Drive in Athens. Tests will be offered on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Faced with mounting infections and a new COVID-19 strain, some universities are reverting to online classes, extending mask restrictions, limiting social gatherings and, in some cases, requiring booster shots. For the spring semester, the University of Georgia has not announced any changes.
UGA will provide free asymptomatic pop-up surveillance testing at the Tate Student Center West Lawn on Jan. 20, 25 and 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This is saliva-only testing for all UGA community members. It is advised to not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to taking a test. Students and staff are encouraged to bring their UGA ID. No prior registration is needed.
COVID-19 cases increased at UGA compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 992 new cases during the week of Jan. 10-16 — about 140 more cases than last week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of Jan. 10-14 to 14.72% compared to 13.33% the previous week.
Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
According to 11Alive, The Georgia Department of Public Health said the state presently lacks statistics on COVID-19 and flu co-infections.
"However, considering the increase in COVID cases and the Omicron variation, as well as increased influenza-like activity," DPH said, "it is quite likely that Georgians are co-infected."
Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.
All Georgia counties, including Athens Clarke-County, are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 12% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 3%.
From Jan. 9-12, about 0.3% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 99.7% were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
The university conducted 2,343 surveillance tests during the week of Jan. 10-14 compared to the 1,620 tests the previous week.
There were 227 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. About 258 of the positive tests belonged to employees and 734 belonged to students.
There were 345 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, 74 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 346 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
For the week of Jan. 10-14, the UHC administered 169 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 32,461 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From Jan. 14-19, the county reported 1,259 new confirmed cases, compared to 1,513 cases from Jan. 8-13, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 28.6%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased slightly compared to the previous week. As of Jan. 19, there were 257 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 259 on Jan. 12.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 48% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decrease.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 99,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Jan. 14-19. This was a decrease of about 18,700 from the 118,489 cases between Jan. 8-13. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Jan. 19 was 27.6%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state stayed similar. Georgia recorded 153 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Jan. 14-19, compared to the 154 between Jan. 8-13.
On Jan. 19, about 5,398 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 5,320 on Jan. 12.
According to the DPH, approximately 5.6 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 54% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 63%. Approximately 6.4 million Georgians, or 62% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.