As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

On Jan. 18, the federal government launched a website allowing people to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. People are able to order a maximum of four tests per household directly to their homes. People can order their COVID-19 test kits at COVIDtests.gov.

According to NBC News, Moderna reported Wednesday that it has started treating patients in a clinical study assessing its omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccination booster.

According to The Washington Post, the vaccine's producers, Pfizer and BioNTech, submitted a request for emergency-use authorization for a vaccination for children aged 6 months to 5 years old to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the first immunization accessible for that age range.

Starting Jan. 31, Mako Medical's COVID-19 drive-through testing center, in collaboration with the Northeast Health District and the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, reopened at 3500 Atlanta Highway with Mitchell Bridge Road as the entry, according to a Thursday press release by the Northeast Health District.

COVID-19 cases decreased significantly at the University of Georgia compared to last week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 363 new cases during the week of Jan. 24-30 — 566 fewer cases than last week.

The surveillance testing positivity rate decreased during the week of Jan. 24-28 to 7.47% compared to 13.61% the previous week.

The university conducted 1,245 surveillance tests during the week of Jan. 24-28 compared to the 1,830 tests the previous week. Fewer tests performed may also indicate fewer positive cases reported.

Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.

Due to fewer people wearing masks, respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have been spreading across the nation.

All Georgia counties, including Athens Clarke-County, are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 11% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 4%.

From Jan. 23-29, about all of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Data breakdown: University of Georgia

There were 76 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were 93 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, 36 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 158 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.

About 109 of the positive tests belonged to employees and 254 belonged to students.

Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.

For the week of Jan. 24-28, the UHC administered 152 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 32,749 vaccines.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.

Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

From Jan. 28-Feb. 2, the county reported 555 new confirmed cases, compared to 1,050 cases from Jan. 22-27, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 27.4%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.

This week, ACC reported three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was 228 as of Feb. 2.

According to the Georgia DPH, about 48% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Data breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased.

According to the DPH, Georgia reported 57,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Jan. 28-Feb. 2. This is a decrease of about 44,863 from the 102,411 cases between Jan. 22-27. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate on Feb. 2 was 23.4%.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state increased. Georgia recorded 389 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Jan. 28-Feb. 2, compared to the 344 between Jan. 22-27.

On Feb. 2, about 4,316 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 5,066 on Jan. 26.

According to the DPH, approximately 5.7 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 54% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 64%. Approximately 6.5 million Georgians, or 62% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.