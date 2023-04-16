Athens-based University Cancer and Blood Center — a leading oncology and hematology practice for northeast Georgia — will open its state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center in August, according to a UCBC press release. It will offer a fully integrated approach to cancer care with convenient access and will be the first of its kind in the region, the release said.
The more than 120,000 square-foot multidisciplinary campus will allow the UCBC to offer medical, radiation and surgical oncology as well as palliative care physicians services, primary care and gastroenterology. Other services will include a wide range of imaging methods, an “award winning” clinical trial program, a theranostic program, supportive care, palliative care, private infusion spaces, pharmacy services, in-house laboratory services and more, according to the release.
“The UCBC Comprehensive Cancer Center will offer the full spectrum of cancer care delivery,” Dr. Petros Nikolinakos, managing partner and director of clinical research at UCBC, said. “This is a landmark moment for cancer care delivery in Georgia’s Northeast corridor… It is the first and only comprehensive NCI-designated community cancer center in the state of Georgia. We are very proud and honored to serve the needs of the community in an expert and compassionate fashion in a state-of-the-art facility.”
Patients at the UCBC Comprehensive Cancer Center will have access to the latest cancer treatments, clinical trials and cutting edge technology in a seamless experience, the release said.
“All of the necessary specialties are within arms reach of each other,” Nikolinakos said. “Patients won’t have to drive to multiple locations to get things done. This minimizes additional stress factors that degrade the patient experience. We are targeting the totality of the patient’s care, and strive to preserve quality and enhance outcomes.”
The UCBC website provides additional information on the center if needed.