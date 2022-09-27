The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Athens-Clarke County's COVID-19 community level to low in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office.
According to CDC data, the last time ACC had a low COVID-19 community level was in early July.
COVID-19 community levels help determine which prevention actions to take based on the most recent data, according to the CDC. Using data on hospitalizations and cases, each level helps convey how much COVID-19 is affecting areas. Communities are classified as low, medium or high based on these data.
On Sept. 1, the CDC recommended that everyone in the United States aged 12 and up get an updated COVID-19 booster before a possible surge in COVID-19 illnesses later this fall and winter. The updated doses, like the original boosters, help restore protection that may have been lost since someone’s last dose, but they also provide additional protection for individuals and those around them against the most recent variants.
Keeping up to date on COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to avoid severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19, the release said. It is recommended that everyone who is eligible, including those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, receive one dose of the updated booster at least two months after their last dose.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in people aged 18 and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in adults and children aged 12 and up, the release said.