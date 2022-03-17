On March 11, St. Mary's Health Care System commemorated the second anniversary of the COVID-19 epidemic by placing about 2,700 white flags on the lawns of its hospitals in Athens, Lavonia and Greensboro, according to a Tuesday press release.
Each flag represents a COVID-19 inpatient who received care at one of these three hospitals in the last two years.
“We recognize those who were not only hospitalized but passed away from COVID due to the severity of their infection," said Montez Carter, system President and CEO. “These deaths have been tragic for the families and hard on our staff, who not only provide exceptional care but also serve as the eyes, ears, hands and hearts of family members who cannot be with their loved ones while they are in the hospital.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization proclaimed COVID-19 a worldwide epidemic.
The Franklin family from Monticello – Ronnie, Angela, and Dorothy – joined colleagues and volunteers at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens. Ronnie spent 112 days in four hospitals, including St. Mary's, fighting COVID. His mother Dorothy spent 71 days fighting the disease at St. Mary's and Ronnie's wife, Angela, strived to be as near and supportive as possible as her loved ones struggled for their lives.
“I’m so thankful to be here,” Ronnie said, noting that he and Dorothy continue to have shortness of breath as a result of their long battle with the disease, according to the press release. “I’m grateful we’re alive.”
Colleagues, volunteers and visitors planted approximately 1,500 flags at St. Mary's, nearly 800 at Sacred Heart and over 400 at Good Samaritan.
“With this observance, we mark a somber anniversary for our world, our nation, our communities, and our healthcare ministry,” said Julie Carter, St. Mary’s Vice President of Mission Services. “As we plant these flags, we invite our colleagues and our communities to reflect on how this pandemic has impacted all of us and to look ahead to the promise of better times to come.”