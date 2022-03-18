Match Day, an event commemorating the next stage in medical students’ careers, was held at noon on Friday in George Hall at the University of Georgia’s Health Sciences Campus for residents applying to the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, according to a UGA press release.
At noon, the class of 2022 unsealed envelopes that contained a personal letter revealing the student's plans and locations for future medical studies, the release said.
"If I weren't a doctor...", was the theme of this year's Match Day, with students in attendance dressed in the attire of occupations they would have followed if they hadn't chosen medicine.
“This is the ninth successful match at the Medical Partnership,” said Dr. Michelle Nuss, the campus dean.
Internal medicine, pediatrics, anesthesia and psychiatry were among the most popular specialties this year, with 25% of all matched students completing an internship or residency program in Georgia.
“The accomplishments of these 40 MCG [Medical College of Georgia] students have landed them at top-tier residency programs across the nation. The students will be going to 18 different states in 15 different specialties, with 65 percent staying in the southeastern United States and 45 percent joining primary care programs,” Nuss said. “Thank you to the faculty, administrators, staff and physician mentors in our community who have devoted their time and efforts to educating our future physicians.”