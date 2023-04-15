The introduction and presence of COVID-19 worsened mental health among various demographics on a national level, according to a study from Mental Health America.

The study found that Black individuals had the biggest increase in anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to other races and ethnicities, with a 5% increase in those screened who displayed symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety. Suicidal ideation also increased the most among Black youth and adults from 2019-2021, higher than any other group.

Historically, Black women have often felt disrespected, unprotected and neglected, which have caused their mental health to look different from other symptoms of mental illness that exist.