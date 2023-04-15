Starbucks' new olive oil drinks — labeled Oleato — have made their way to the United States, offering a European inspired twist to some of their beverages. Reviews of the drinks have been mixed since they have launched, and now some customers are complaining of stomach issues from the new line.
The Starbucks line of olive oil coffee drinks are infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. It was launched in Italy in February, and the beverages made their way to select stores in the United States in March.
The beverage line-up includes the Oleato golden foam cold brew, the Oleato coffee latte with oat milk and the Oleato iced shaken espresso with oat milk. The beverages have been offered at various times and lengths and at select locations since launching, according to the Starbucks site.
Howard Schultz, founder of Starbucks, said in a Starbucks news release how excited he was about the new line of drinks.
“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” Schultz said in the release. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”
But consumers have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the drinks, which have been mixed with good and bad reviews. Some have claimed the drinks acts as a laxative that causes stomach pain and issues while others have praised Starbucks for the creation.
Like we kinda need an explanation on why we didn’t get that cute blue crap 😂I never drank it, but please share if your experience with this new olive oil coffee drink #oleato #olivecoffee pic.twitter.com/vbGSJp1MZs— Luci🏹 (@LivingwithLuci) April 13, 2023
The new Oleato coffee from Starbucks is 10/10— Tangawizi (@Fecta23) April 7, 2023
Some students at UGA expressed their opinion on the drinks, mentioning how olive oil is multipurpose, but not typically intended for beverages. “Olive oil should be reserved for hair and cooking, not coffee drinks,” Sophia Flemming, a second-year doctoral student in communication studies, said.
Carlyncia McDowell, a graduate student studying public health, said that the drinks make her think of going to the restroom.
“Olive oil is used as a laxative. It helps with your digestive system,” McDowell said. “What is the goal of you putting the olive oil in the drink?”
The caffeine in coffee acts as a stimulant and the olive oil, a relaxant, which can also serve as a mild laxative. When combined, the two may produce problems that cause discomfort in the stomach.
Olive oil and coffee are both filled with elements that promote good health overall, and they are great for incorporating into a healthy lifestyle, according to a University of Utah health article centered on the unusual new coffee combination.
Olive oil helps fight inflammation, lowers the risk of heart disease and improves blood pressure. Coffee boosts energy levels and is filled with B vitamins, potassium and antioxidants, the article said.
The effects of the olive oil and coffee together in a drink is what varies from person to person. Some nutritionists and health experts have said that coffee and olive oil have their pros and cons, so people should consider those before deciding to try the drinks, according to a recent Healthline article.
As of April 14, there are no Starbucks locations in Athens serving the Oleato drinks.