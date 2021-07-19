Talks about the possible need for a booster shot have been surfacing on social media for the past week. With different perspectives and findings, many have called the information being presented as confusing and indecisive. The real question that has been hovering is: Do we need the booster shot for COVID-19?
The debatable conversation: What happened?
The vaccine producer Pfizer-BioNTech's revelation that it intends to seek emergency authorization for a booster vaccine in the United States has sparked new concerns among the general public regarding the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations against the highly infectious Delta variant.
However, several of the world's best vaccination specialists have criticized Pfizer's discussion of booster injections as premature, noting that all data shows that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to provide strong protection against COVID-19.
Pfizer's plan to seek authorization for a booster shot cited the possibility that protection against the coronavirus will wane six to 12 months after full immunization.
On July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement rebuking Pfizer's proposal, stressing that public health professionals, not private pharmaceutical firms, would make the choice concerning booster injections.
"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the CDC and FDA said in the statement.
What do public health officials say?
Despite an increase in Delta variant cases in the United Kingdom and Israel, health officials have noted the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe illness and death. Johnson & Johnson also presented findings from a small trial that showed their vaccination was strong in combating the Delta strain in laboratory tests.
While it's important to study the safety and effectiveness of a booster dose in case it's needed, Dr. Paul A. Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel, said in a New York Times article that current evidence shows the vaccines are effective against the Delta and other variants.
The real question: Do I need a booster shot?
For the time being, researchers have only seen minor decreases in antibody levels in people's blood months after they were initially vaccinated.
Health care professionals say that vaccinated people do not need a booster shot just yet. In order to combat the Delta variant, health care professionals encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated. Eventually, with more data, a booster shot may be needed in the future.
