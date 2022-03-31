The Georgia Department of Public Health Drug Surveillance Unit has received an upsurge in reports of overdoses caused by substances combined with fentanyl including cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, according to a news statement issued on Thursday. Fentanyl-related overdose mortality surged 106.2 percent from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, compared to the same period the prior year.
At least 66 emergency room visits between early February and mid-March involved the usage of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, heroin, pain relievers and cannabis products that were likely laced with fentanyl. Several overdoses have been recorded in different parts of the state in the last month.
Patients mentioned having severe medication responses. The release said one patient took a Percocet and became unconscious, another was treated for a stimulant overdose but responded well to Naloxone. The drug Naloxone is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
According to the press release, symptoms of an opioid overdose include:
- Unconsciousness, or inability to wake up
- Limp body
- Falling asleep, extreme drowsiness
- Slow, shallow, irregular or no breathing
- Pale, blue, cold and/or clammy skin
- Choking, snoring or gurgling sounds
- Slow or no heartbeat