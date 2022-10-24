With the colder weather swiftly approaching, so is flu season. Flu activity is widespread in Georgia much earlier than recent years, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Health on Oct. 19.
However, the Health Center at the University of Georgia and nearby clinics have accessible flu vaccinations.
When the flu vaccine enters the bloodstream, the body is triggered to create antibodies so it is easier to fight it off if you are exposed again in about two weeks after vaccination, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.
Flu shots protect both the person receiving it, but others by helping build herd immunity.
Herd immunity is when a large number of people within a community are immune to an illness, making it less prevalent as the virus cannot infect and be transmitted between enough hosts to survive, according to the APIC.
Missy Jackson, a women's health nurse practitioner and director of nursing at the University Health Center, said students should get their flu vaccines to help prevent missing class and protect others from infection.
“The more people that are vaccinated, the fewer opportunities there are to pass it to other people,” Jackson said.
The UHC offers flu shots for free to UGA students through mobile clinics, booking appointments through the UHC patient portal or walking in anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“If they're uninsured, they can get it at no cost. If their insurance doesn't cover flu vaccine, they can get it at no cost,” Jackson said.
Vaccination appointments can also be scheduled at a nearby Walgreens or CVS, both of which are covered by most insurance.
“Hand washing is the number one way to prevent the passing of infections,” Jackson said. “If you're sick, stay home and the other option that we know is to wear masks.”
However, sometimes exposure to the flu is unavoidable and Jackson said the clinic is currently starting to see a bit of a spike.
“It hasn't been bad but we're certainly seeing more cases each day,” Jackson said.
In the case of illness, Jackson said the UHC urges students to make an appointment to get tested for a variety of viruses.
“We usually have the results within 30 to 45 minutes. Students are notified the same day and the provider will discuss treatment options with them,” Jackson said.
Athens-Clarke County residents can look for a nearby clinic offering the immunization at vaccines.gov.