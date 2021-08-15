As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant increase throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
Officials in Athens-Clarke County are scheduled to vote on a pilot program for COVID-19 vaccine incentives on Tuesday.
According to state health officials, new cases of COVID-19, as well as current hospitalizations, are on the rise in Georgia due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and some medical institutions are turning people away due to a shortage of room. From Aug. 1-7, about 86.5% of COVID-19 cases in Region 4, which includes Georgia, were Delta variant cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Athens is the third major city in Georgia to reinstate a mask mandate, following Atlanta and Savannah. Masks are now required in all public buildings within Clarke County. Private buildings can opt-out of the mandate but have to post a sign that masks are optional.
As the gap between immunizations in affluent and poor countries increases, the World Health Organization is asking for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September.
However, the CDC's vaccination advisory board overwhelmingly recommended an extra dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised persons on Friday.
Additionally, the Georgia Department of Public Health is conducting a series of pop-up events to get more Georgians vaccinated in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and its Delta form. Walk-in vaccines will be available at the Say "Yes" to Summer events, which are free and do not require appointments, insurance or identification.
On Aug. 20-21, a co-hosted vaccine event by UGA and DPH will take place at Tate Student Center.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
The University of Georgia intends to open up campus completely in-person with a focus on vaccinating people.
UGA has previously mandated vaccines for measles in 1990. Due to not presenting documentation of a current measles vaccine, 680 students and 60-80 university workers were suspended and were unable to attend courses or work on the UGA campus. However, no such rule has been implemented for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead, the UHC is providing new incentives to urge people to get vaccinated starting tomorrow. Faculty, staff and students who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the University Health Center or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Ten people will be chosen at random each Friday for the following four weeks to receive a gift card.
The lack of COVID-19 screening alongside the lack of a vaccine mandate is instilling frustration and worries among students and faculty as students return to Athens from different locations far and near.
According to The Associated Press, throughout the nation, students and staff are worried about how easy it is for people to obtain fake vaccination cards.
UGA reported 54 COVID-19 cases over the week of Aug. 2-8, higher than the 39 cases on July 26-Aug. 1. The positivity rate was about 2.4% for this week.
The university conducted 420 surveillance tests during the week of Aug. 2-6, a significant increase from the 183 tests last week.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease public health guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the UGA University Health Center Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
Last week, Clarke County saw a slight decrease of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From Aug. 8-13, the county reported 292 new confirmed cases, compared to 301 from Aug. 2-7, according to the Georgia DPH. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 15.8%.
This week, ACC reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On Aug. 13, there were 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 95 on Aug. 7.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 40% of the county is fully vaccinated. This percentage is below what is needed to achieve herd immunity, when enough people are vaccinated to stop or severely slow transmission of the virus. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities where at least 70% of residents are vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to the Delta variant, which is more infectious than the previous strains of the coronavirus. The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, according to an internal CDC document obtained by The New York Times.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state remained around the same — Georgia recorded 130 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Aug. 8-13 compared to the 132 between Aug. 2-7.
Georgia reported 35,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 8-13, an increase of about 1,000 from 34,701 between Aug. 2-7. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 16.6% on Aug. 13.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased from about 3,200 on Aug. 7 to about 4,100 on Aug. 13.
According to the DPH, about 4.3 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated. Approximately 5 million Georgians have received only the first dose. Only 41% of the state has been fully vaccinated. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10.6 million.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking is likely more effective amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S., according to a CNBC article. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a CDC study.
According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.