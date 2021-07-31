As the Delta variant rises throughout the nation, questions about booster shots, hospitalizations and vaccine hesitancy leave many frustrated. As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we will be launching weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.

Major updates

This week, a leaked report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the Delta variant, which is far more transmissible and produces more severe sickness than previous versions of the virus, spreads as easily as chickenpox.

The agency has also reversed its mask recommendations to now encourage masks in indoor spaces. It's based on a number of epidemic studies and independent examinations and shows that whether a person is vaccinated or not, their virus levels are identical and can be spread either way.

Vaccine efficacy conversations have arisen due to aggressive variants being identified.

Data Breakdown: University of Georgia

With conversations and incentives launching, the University of Georgia intends to open up campus completely in-person and focus on vaccinating individuals. No update has been given by the university on the recent CDC findings.

The lack of screening alongside the lack of a vaccine mandate is instilling frustration and worries among students and faculty as students return to Athens from different locations far and near.

UGA reported 11 COVID-19 cases over the week of July 19-25, similar to the 12 cases a week before.

The university conducted 158 surveillance tests during the week of July 19-23, a slight increase from the 148 tests last week. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.3%, similar to the 1.4% the previous week. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.

There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease public health guidelines. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.

Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment at the University Health Center Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any USG school. Students may also receive COVID-19 testing at the UHC upon walk-in.

From July 19-25, 97 vaccines were administered at the UHC out of the 19,039 on hand. In total, they have fully vaccinated 13,126 individuals.

Data Breakdown: Athens-Clarke County

Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw an increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

From July 24-30, ACC reported 177 new confirmed cases, compared to 94 from July 17-23, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11%.

This week, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased last week. On July 30, there were 65 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 32 on July 23.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, about 39% of ACC is fully vaccinated. This data severely undercuts what is needed to achieve herd immunity. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities with at least 70% of residents being vaccinated.

Data Breakdown: Georgia

Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased.

Georgia reported 22,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of July 24-30, a significant increase from 12,044 last week. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased to 11.9% on July 30 compared to 7.8% on July 23. The number of confirmed deaths increased — Georgia recorded 55 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from July 24-30 compared to the 50 on July 17-23.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased significantly from about 1,147 on July 23 to 2,044 on July 30.

The CDC measured newly-found variants of COVID-19 from July 4-17. Of cases in Region 4, which includes Georgia, the Delta variant shows to be about 77.2% of all the cases identified within this time period.

According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 8,770,141 vaccines as of July 30. 4,753,282 of these have been only the first dose. Only 40% of the state has been fully vaccinated. According to 2019 estimates from the US Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the US is likely more effective, according to a CNBC article. These strains have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has been shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the CDC.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals do need to wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission.

The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.