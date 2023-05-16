The month of May is recognized as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This month is an annual acknowledgment that centers on historical and cultural contributions from individuals of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States, founded to commemorate the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. on May 7, 1843 and the completion of the first transcontinental railroad, which was built primarily by Chinese immigrant workers.
May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year's theme is “More Than Enough,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Since 1949, the U.S. has observed May as Mental Health Awareness Month to provide support, fight stigmas, educate and advocate for policies that support those affected by mental illness in the U.S., according to NAMI.
May provides an intersection of AAPI heritage and mental health awareness and the diverse perspectives of Asian Americans makes for mixed views on the subject and a changing dynamic of how some Asian Americans view mental health.
Asian American students share their perspectives
Jun Fu, who goes by Ethan, is a second-year graduate student from China pursuing his master’s in public relations at UGA. Fu said that certain stereotypes from Americans have had effects on his mental health.
“The stereotype in American’s minds is that they will think, ‘Oh, this guy can not speak too much,’” Fu said. “And then they don't want to talk to you.”
Fu explained that this language barrier sometimes makes him feel lonely, but he said the only thing he can do is “keep learning, keep talking and keep listening.” Besides the language barrier that sometimes affects his mental state, Fu described how doing other activities and having a community of friends has helped him to feel better.
“I prefer to play basketball and go to the gym,” Fu said.“I play basketball with my friends, and I’m more happier and more relaxed there.”
Along with Fu, another Asian American student that has had different experiences when it comes to mental health is Jessica Osborn.
Osborn is an upcoming second-year pharmacy student at UGA and a member of the Asian Pharmacy Student Organization who identifies as a “mix” of Asian backgrounds. She is Taiwanese, Indonesian and Japanese, and said that she does not meet too many people like herself. Osborn explained that the topic of mental health is not seen as something that is relevant in her culture.
“A good portion of my family come from a culture where mental health is not relevant,” Osborn said. “Anybody who does, you're seen as someone who's less than.”
Humama Khan, a licensed clinical psychologist and Ph.D. alumna of UGA, is Pakistani and seconds this belief from Osborn.
“I would absolutely say that cultures experience mental health difficulties differently because each culture has their unique difficulties,” Khan said. “But also, the stigma around mental health can vary from culture to culture, along with what that mental health looks like.”
Along with the mental health challenges stemming from Asian American cultural norms, the work and course load of being a student also is an equally impactful factor. Osborn said she’s always been ambitious, but being in the healthcare field causes you to put your mental health to the side.
“My mental health has always been put on the back-burner because I've always been ambitious to want to get into grad school,” Osborn said. “And now that I'm here, I realize I'm so burnt out… I feel like you always put yourself on the back-burner because you always want what's best for your patients.”
Osborn said that because of this, she has had to seek out resources on her own. Her motivation and determination for wanting to help herself is what has led to her being diagnosed and prescribed, and because she has, Osborn said that she feels like she has a voice now.
The experts weigh in
It is evident that mental health in Asian communities varies from culture to culture. According to Khan, symptoms of mental illness can also differ. She said this can depend on what part of Asia a person is from.
“It might not look like, for example, tearfulness, crying,” Khan said. “It might look like other kinds of body symptoms or stress, anxiety instead of sadness, like there's confusion instead of sadness, those types of things.”
Crystal Hamilton, a licensed clinical social worker and instructor at UGA, identifies as Scottish American and Filipino, and also holds a unique perspective on mental health based on her background.
Hamilton brings up the “model minority” myth in relation to Asian Americans mental health. This myth is “a cultural expectation that their demographic will achieve a higher degree of socioeconomic success,” according to NAMI.
Hamilton said that Asian Americans can experience mental health differently because of this and the cultural aspect.
“There's also the difference in culture,” Hamilton said. “For instance, the collective society versus individualistic and what that kind of means of finding their own identity and trying to live like two different ways that's respectful of both.”
Osborn’s experience aligns with this in some ways because in her culture, feelings are not meant to be spoken.
“I will definitely say that being an Asian American, mental health does not come easy to any of us,” Osborn said. “I feel like that's why a lot of Asian Americans, finally after the pandemic, realized we need to advocate for ourselves.”
Despite the stigma around mental health in the Asian American community and the challenges they face, Khan said that it’s important to seek out people who can help.
“I encourage everyone that if you've had a harmful experience, please seek someone out again,” Khan said. “There are other people who are educated on how to help people from various cultures, and not all experiences are harmful out there.”