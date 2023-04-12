Students are often expected to balance many things — classes, work, a social life and an endless list of other obligations. While all of these things contribute to a student’s growth and success, the toll all these things can have on a person are not always regularly discussed.
The introduction and presence of COVID-19 worsened mental health among various demographics on a national level, according to a study from Mental Health America.
The study found that Black individuals had the biggest increase in anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to other races and ethnicities, with a 5% increase in those screened who displayed symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety. Suicidal ideation also increased the most among Black youth and adults from 2019-2021, higher than any other group.
Historically, Black women have often felt disrespected, unprotected and neglected, which have caused their mental health to look different from other symptoms of mental illness that exist.
Black women and their perspectives
Every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, second-year University of Georgia graduate student Maya Brooks and a mixture of other Black female graduate students fill a class in Park Hall on UGA’s north campus. They discuss the history of and current discourse on African American Studies in a roundtable format, exchanging various perspectives on a wide range of topics.
Here, Brooks is able to express herself in ways that are appreciated and understood by her professor and classmates because they all share the identities of being both Black and female. Still, she said she encounters silent battles that everyone can relate to — her mental health.
Brooks is pursuing a doctorate in history, and said that mental health is important, especially in the Black community.
“Mental health is extremely important,” Brooks said. “It impacts almost every facet of your life and the ways in which you can present yourself as a person in public. So if you're not taking care of it, it has really bad effects.”
Brooks said some of her favorite things to do to maintain a good mental state are reading, eating regularly, getting enough sleep and separating her school life from her personal life.
“School is not who I am,” Brooks said. “It’s something that I do. So once I’m at home, I’m not a Ph.D. student no more.”
From instilling this motto in her life, Brooks has been able to balance her obligations and devote time to her “bookstagram” on a regular basis. Here, she is able to read books that have nothing to do with history and everything to do with romance.
Brooks said that reading is a way for her to escape. She reads a lot of works by Black romance authors and said that it’s important to celebrate Black womanhood. Brooks said that it’s also important to build a sense of community for safety, love and seeking help, which she has found within the UGA Institute of African American Studies.
Along with students, professors also deal with their mental health in ways that can be different from students.
Lesley Feracho, associate director of the institute and an associate professor of Spanish, is the professor who leads the African American studies class Brooks attends. She is a Black professor who also deals with her mental health and that of her students.
“I try to project confidence, but also somebody who's on a journey of knowledge,” Feracho said. “Not that I have all the answers by any means. I try to create a space for dialogue, a space that is safe for people to explore these different issues that we're looking at because a lot of my classes…deal with race, gender and sexuality.”
Feracho said that she wants her students to feel like they can learn things from her and that she can learn from them. This way, she and her students are learning from each other.
Feracho, like Brooks, said creating a community for support is beneficial for maintaining good mental health.
“I think the friendships that I have have been very helpful in creating a safe space and allowing me time to either laugh or to cry or to be vulnerable, and allow them to do the same,” Feracho said.
Some of Feracho’s interests and favorite things to do that keep her mental health good include reading and listening to music. She said that it is interesting to find that balance between reading for your courses, for your research and for fun. For the music side, Feracho loves music and enjoys making playlists the most.
“That's very soothing for me,” Feracho said. “Creating these musical dialogues between artists.”
Like many others, Brooks and Feracho have discovered interests that bring them pleasure and aid in maintaining their mental health, but findings from a recent study show that Black women may display symptoms of mental illness that differ from other races.
The bigger picture
A recent study from New York University researchers examined depressive symptoms among Black women, a historically understudied population in the health field. The research focused on depression and explores how Black women may experience depression differently.
According to the study, Black women more frequently report symptoms of depression such as sleep disturbance, self-criticism and irritability as opposed to stereotypical symptoms like depressed mood, that can lead to underdiagnosis and undertreatment.
Brooks and Feracho said they both have dealt with their own form of anxiety. Brooks said she has also struggled with depression.
Nikiki Stovall, an Athens-based licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist at Your Therapist Counseling Services, said that Black women have always handled their well-being in their own ways.
“While depression, anxiety and mental health concerns and issues are not new to us, the wording, and the definitions, and the titles of it are new to us,” Stovall said.
Stovall said Black women have always had the experience, but they didn't have names for what they were experiencing.
“We just kind of dealt with it in our own way,” Stovall said. “We all try to find ways to cope, some ways are what are seen as good ways…and then other ways are seen as bad.”
Brooks and Feracho have both found good ways to cope with their mental health, but what works for them might not be true for other Black women.
Stovall said that there are a myriad of symptoms that come with depression and anxiety. While Black women dealing with depression may experience common symptoms, Stovall said those symptoms can manifest themselves in different ways. The study from NYU also revealed that increased stress was associated with depressive symptoms that standard screening mechanisms might not be able to capture, but cautioned that their results cannot be generalized.
Nicole Perez, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Ph.D. candidate at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the lead author of the study, said in a NYU release on the study that she wants the findings from the study to paint a bigger picture of a research gap that is evident in health research of Black women.
“My hope is that these findings contribute to the growing dialogue of how depression can look different from person to person, and raise awareness of the need for more research in historically understudied and minoritized populations, so that we can better identify symptoms and reduce missed care and health disparities,” Perez said.