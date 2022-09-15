Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place.
The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August, effectively dropping the mask and vaccine mandate, citing the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Concerned Mercy was not putting the health of its volunteers and patients first, Schultz-Tanner got in touch with another volunteer to discuss it.
Since 2001, Mercy has offered uninsured residents at or below 150% of the federal poverty level in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe and Oconee counties free medical, dental, pharmacy, counseling and health education services, according to its website.
During the conversation with her colleague, Schultz-Tanner learned about Mercy’s social equity policy that limited care to transgender patients.
“Wait a second, are you telling me that you’re still willing to see these patients, but you’re not going to help them? You can see them as long as they conform to your concepts of what is socially acceptable?” Schultz-Tanner said she asked.
The new social equity policy, which went into effect April 2022, states that it is “committed to providing healthcare with dignity, compassion and respect to all who qualify, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or marital status.”
However, it further clarifies that Mercy “believes God created male and female as distinct persons to [complement] one another, not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well. God created men and women equal in dignity and worth.”
The social equity policy
According to the social equity policy, Mercy welcomes patients regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity. It states that all staff should be sensitive to these issues, aware of patients’ difficulties and agree to respect their preferences for how they want to be addressed in both name and title.
On the other hand, Mercy’s providers, such as doctors and nurses, will not be allowed to prescribe or administer hormonal therapy that “would alter a person’s gender from their biological sex,” nor will they be able to refer a patient for any type of gender reassignment medical treatment.
When Schultz-Tanner learned of this new policy, she sent in her resignation letter on Aug. 16.
In the letter, she wrote that the policy’s changes did not resemble the joy of community she witnessed in 2016, when she began working at Mercy as a nurse practitioner student, while completing her master’s degree in nursing and was lucky to fulfill her final semester of primary care clinical rotation there.
“Imagine if Jesus had conditions for His love? I have been in oncology for over 20 years. I have treated humans from all walks of life from nuns to nazis,” she said in the letter. “Did I deny the prisoner chemo because of his record? Did I withhold medication from the person who hurled slurs at a colleague?... Of course not. They are human beings. They are one of us. They have cancer, and I can help them.”
In response to the letter, Paul Buczynsky, Mercy’s interim medical director, said it was founded on the mission of providing healthcare with a conservative interpretation of the Bible as their foundation.
Buczynsky said he understands there are a lot of interpretations of Christianity and he does not pass judgment on anyone who holds a different opinion.
Concerning transgender patients, he said they have, and will continue to, welcome them as they do everyone else at Mercy. Buczynsky said three of the four patients who were receiving hormone therapy from Mercy continued their primary care after being informed that they would no longer be provided hormone therapy.
Buczynsky said they “simply don’t believe that it’s in their best interest and God’s best plan for them to treat their ‘gender dysphoria’ with hormones and surgery.”
Following a thorough analysis of peer-reviewed medical literature on the subject, Buczynsky said it was not clear that hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery are the most appropriate treatment options.
After three months of consulting with numerous sources including medical providers and clinical organizations both internally and externally, this policy was unanimously supported by all Governing Board members present, according to an email from Mercy administration.
The Red & Black asked for the peer-reviewed medical literature Buczynsky referenced, as well as the internal and external sources who were consulted on the matter, but Mercy did not provide this information.
Gender dysphoria as a medical condition
A review published by the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2016, identified 38 studies on people with gender dysphoria describing prevalence rates of psychiatric disorders, as well as pre- and post-gender-confirming medical interventions.
The review found that while the levels of mental illness in trans people attending services at the time of assessment are higher than in the cisgender population, they improve following gender-confirming medical intervention, reaching normative values in many cases.
The president of the American Medical Association, Dr. Jack Resneck, said in 2022 that every significant medical organization understands the critical importance of gender-affirming care in enhancing the physical and mental wellbeing of transgender people.
According to AMA, studies have repeatedly shown that giving age-appropriate, gender-affirming care that is evidence-based, leads to better mental health outcomes. On the other hand, refusing care is associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression and self-harm.
Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance this year stating that trying to limit, contest or falsely label this possibly life-saving care could be a violation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Americans with Disabilities Act.
A pattern of discriminatory practices
Without insurance, Danielle Bonanno, the director of community outreach at Athens Pride and Queer Collective, said that when she moved to Athens about four years ago without employment, she ended up at Mercy.
Bonanno, who had been on hormone replacement therapy for some time and only needed it for maintenance, explained what her needs were to the providers, who she said were very pleasant and listened to her concerns. Bonanno said that she couldn’t find a doctor and didn’t have insurance. As a result, she stayed with Mercy for a few months until she found employment.
Bonanno said she referred transgender clients to Mercy until around six or seven months ago, when patients suddenly were informed they could no longer receive their HRT, only other prescriptions. Bonanno said that Athens Nurses Clinic started providing gender-affirming care after Mercy discontinued it in April.
“What medical facility have you ever heard of not using somebody’s preferred name in their medical record with their pronouns? I don’t understand,” Bonanno said.
Some staff and volunteers were always affirming, but the majority were not, according to Bonanno. When she was a patient at Mercy in 2019, she said providers refused to put her chosen name and gender on her medical forms. This was before Bonanno legally changed her name and had gender confirmation surgery.
Since The Red & Black did not disclose Bonanno’s name to Mercy, the administration said it would not comment on the situation, but that it stands by everything written in the social equity policy.
Roots in the Hobby Lobby decision
Fazal Khan, a doctor and professor of health law at the University of Georgia’s School of Law, said the reason Mercy Health Center can deny gender-affirming care has roots in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores decision by the Supreme Court in 2014.
The decision stemmed from Hobby Lobby’s claim that it did not have to provide birth control in its group health care plan, even though the Affordable Care Act stated it was a mandated benefit.
However, in a 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court, it upheld that privately held, for-profit businesses are exempt from providing contraceptives if its owners religiously object and if there are other means of providing contraceptive care.
Khan said that it seems to indicate that organizations with a religious affiliation are protected under that decision and can exclude certain types of care, including gender-affirming care for transgender individuals who are experiencing gender dysphoria.
Khan said the ACA requirement is a general rule that says employers can’t discriminate against individuals in providing gender -affirming care, which applies to everyone, except those advancing a sincerely held religious belief.
“I really do hope they take a better look at their social policy and ponder on it, give it some more thought to say, ‘Ok, are we making the right decision here?’” Schultz-Tanner said. “I honestly think they don’t believe they’re being discriminatory. I think they believe that because they’re not turning somebody away, that this is ok.”