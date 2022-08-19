The Georgia Department of Public Health has set up an online scheduling portal and helpline for the monkeypox vaccine, according to a press release from GDPH.
GDPH said it prioritized giving the monkeypox vaccine to people who may have been exposed due to limited availability. A series of questions, which the department said followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for administering the monkeypox vaccine, is used to determine a person’s eligibility.
The department did not respond to The Red & Black’s request for further questions.
According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus is spread through direct contact with a rash, scabs or body fluids of a person with monkeypox. The virus can also be transmitted through intimate physical contact, such as kissing, snuggling or intercourse. Touching surfaces that have been used by a person who has the monkeypox virus is another way to obtain it.
Jeff Hogan, a professor at the UGA department of infectious diseases, said students should be careful when interacting with items and fabrics such as clothing, bedding, or towels.
Hogan also said that monkeypox is a visible disease, unlike the flu or COVID-19. Students should keep an eye out for potential signs of infections, such as a pockmark.
Georgia is currently in the top five states with the most monkeypox transmission, topping 1,000 cases at press time. Currently, about 99% of cases in Georgia are among men, with 82% of cases affecting Black individuals.
Although men who identify as gay and bisexual are being most affected by the monkeypox outbreak, Hogan said that monkeypox could have taken hold in any close-knit community, and it may spread and take a foothold in other communities.
Vaccination is not advised for anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms, according to the Northeast Health District. Symptoms include headache, backache, muscular pains, chills, tiredness, sore throat, nasal congestion, coughing, and a rash.
Students who are immunocompromised should reconsider getting the vaccine, Hogan said. Unlike the mRNA vaccines, these vaccines contain a live virus, and a person with a weak immune system may have some adverse reaction.
To schedule a monkeypox vaccine or to determine eligibility, visit dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment”. You may also call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186.